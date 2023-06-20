News

Joelinton will play alongside Bruno Guimaraes for Brazil tonight as Casemiro misses out – Report

On his debut, Joelinton started for Brazil on Saturday.

The Newcastle United midfielder scoring the opening goal of the 4-1 win over Guinea.

Then on 65 minutes, Joelinton replaced by NUFC teammate Bruno Guimaraes.

Now on Tuesday night Brazil are playing Senegal in a second friendly of this international get together.

The friendly to be played on a neutral ground, Sporting’s stadium in Lisbon.

Kick-off is at 8pm but there has been early team news claimed by media in Brazil.

The usually very reliable Globo reporting that Joelinton AND Bruno Guimaraes will start tonight against Senegal.

They say that the pair will play alongside Bruno’s big friend and former Lyon teammate Paqueta in a midfield three.

Globo report that Casemiro, who started against Guinea, has ‘knee discomfort’ and will be missing. Whether he would have played or not is an unknown (assuming Globo are correct with their info) but Casemiro did play the full match against Guinea, so may well have not started tonight anyway.

Newcastle United with two players (fingers crossed) starting for Brazil together. Whatever next?

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

England 7 North Macedonia 0 Euro Qualifier

England took apart a very poor opposition at Old Trafford. Goals from Rashford, Phillips, Kane (2) and Saka (3) doing the business.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out, whilst Callum Wilson won his eighth cap when replacing Harry Kane on 74 minutes, seconds after Kane had made it 7-0.

Switzerland 2 Romania 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench and Switzerland totally dominated, 2-0 up at the break. However, a host of missed chances came back to haunt them, As two very late goals gave Romania a lucky point, the second of those goals coming in the second minute of added time, only seconds after the Newcastle defender had been subbed on.

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

