Joelinton to now start alongside Bruno Guimaraes for Brazil?

Joelinton lining up for Brazil on Saturday was a very special moment for the player and indeed, for all Newcastle United fans.

It was a bit like the finishing touch of this journey both the player and fans have been on.

The recovery from 14 years of Mike Ashley, the rebirth of our football club, with more than anybody else, Joelinton encapsulating the change in fortunes. His all action style and desire to play to his maximum, putting that extra bit of pride in the heart of every NUFC supporter.

To have Bruno Guimaraes then be the one replacing him against Guinea on 65 minutes was also pretty special, after Joelinton had made that goalscoring debut for his country.

We now though have the very real possibility of Joelinton AND Bruno starting together for Brazil on Tuesday night in Lisbon. How very special would that feel, if it does come to pass, two Newcastle United teammates lining up for Brazil…

Ramon Menezes (Brazil interim manager) was full of praise for the Newcastle United player after Saturday’s performance:

“Joelinton and Ayrton (Lucas – who played left-back) debuted very well.

“They played a great game.

“Joelinton confirmed everything we expected from this athlete.

“He is a very strong and can make a very big contribution for the Brazilian team, both in the defensive and offensive phase.”

Brazil have a weakened squad, missing some familiar names, for these two low key friendlies.

Bruno Guimaraes will surely get a rare start, only the third for his country (he’s also had nine sub appearances), against Senegal on Tuesday night in Lisbon.

For this game, which is to be played at Sporting’s stadium, surely also every chance as well that Joelinton could stay in the side and line up alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

Casemiro played the full match on Saturday so maybe start on the bench this second friendly, one or two other changes as well, to allow Brazil to have a proper look at alternatives for the future, such as Joelinton (and Bruno Guimaraes!) having a significant influence / impact at international level. Especially as the pair know each other’s games so well and combine to great effect for Newcastle United.

We await the Brazil team announcement with interest.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

