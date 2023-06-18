Videos

Joelinton scores on his Brazil debut – Watch his goal, listen to the commentator and enjoy the emotional celebrations

Joelinton got very emotional (see below) when he found out at the end of May, that he’d finally got his first international call up for Brazil.

The 26 year old explaining just what it meant to him.

The Newcastle United star’s father also trying to put into words how it felt.

So who knows what it all meant for Joelinton and his family when the NUFC midfielder lined up to start for Brazil on Saturday night.

Brazil playing a friendly against Guinea at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona, Joelinton and his teammates lining up in an unfamiliar Brazil all black kit. They wore this in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.

Joelinton and his teammates switched to the more familiar yellow shirts and blue shorts after the break.

However, long before then the magical moment came, on 27 minutes the moment that made this the absolutely perfect debut.

A free-kick from the right was met with a header by a Brazil player then deflected off another, before the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

You can watch the goal below (go to 3.15 on the video highlights) and whilst he had to be alert for the finish, keep watching / listening on for the commentator celebrating the goal, then Joelinton clearly on the verge of tears, before he runs and celebrates in front of his family and friends!

Rodrygo, Militao and Vinicius Junior then added further goals, Guinea a consolation just before half-time in the 4-1 final scoreline.

Joelinton subbed off on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, appropriately NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Bruno and Joelinton now level on international goals, although Guimaraes has only started two matches for Brazil with nine sub appearances.

Now Brazil prepare for Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal at Sporting’s stadium in Lisbon, where no doubt Bruno Guimaraes will be hoping for his first international start since March 2022.

Joelinton talking to Globo Esporte back on 30 May 2023 when hearing he’d got his first Brazil international call up:

“I wanted to go to the beach and my wife told me to wait [to hear the announcement of the Brazil squad].

“I thought: if I get the news, I’ll be there.

“If I don’t receive it, I’ll be sad, but at least I’ll enjoy the beach.

“When he said my name, I just cried.

“It’s a feeling of pride, of seeing that effort is being seen.

“Leaving Aliança, being able to arrive in Europe and now in the Brazilian national team… It’s a moment you dream of, but you don’t know will come true.

“There’s a movie in my head, of everything I’ve ever lived.

“Every effort, dedication and every fight was worth it.

“And that. Proud of everything I’ve been through, what I’ve grown and learned.

“You dream, but you don’t know what you’re going to do.”

Joelinton’s father speaking to Globe Esporte:

“I remember where it all started, when I had to be away working to support the family.

“It even brings tears, because it is very beautiful and exciting to see our son doing what he likes most and the whole world asking for him in the selection [for the Brazil squad]”

