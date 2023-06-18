News

Joelinton absolutely loving it – If Carlsberg did international debuts…

Joelinton had to wait until just short of two months before his 27th birthday to make his debut for Brazil.

However, it took him only 27 minutes to make this the absolute perfect debut.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener in that 27th minute.

A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Setting in motion some very emotional celebrations from the Newcastle United star.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break.

Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Joelinton made his debut and scored in an unfamiliar Brazil all black kit.

They wore this in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.

The friendly was staged at Espanyol’s Stage Front stadium and before kick-off, both teams stood behind a banner which said “with racism, there is no game” in Portuguese.

Joelinton and his teammates switched to the more familiar yellow shirts and blue shorts after the break.

Now Brazil prepare for Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal at Sporting’s stadium in Lisbon, where no doubt Bruno Guimaraes will be hoping for his first international start since March 2022.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Holland v Spain or Italy (Sven Botman) – Nations League third place play-off

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

