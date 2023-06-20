Opinion

James Maddison preferring a move to Tottenham – If true, just have to trust the new regime

If the rumours are true today, that James Maddison would prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur rather than Champions League bound Newcastle United, then I’m afraid there is nothing any of us can do about it.

I really rate Maddison.

He and Phil Foden are the best two British attacking midfield players in the Premier League.

Apparently, family reasons are being cited as a reason for James Maddison supposedly preferring London.

If that really is the case then good luck to him on that score because I personally would probably prefer to live in Beirut.

I don’t want us to sign the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Conor Gallagher, names that are often bandied around in The Mag comments sections.

However, if Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth bring in someone like this, I would back their judgement.

I am hearing wonderful reports about this Hungarian lad whose name begins with an S. I cannot even say it never mind spell it (ED: Dominik Szoboszlai).

The transfer window has been open for nearly a week and I know the longer it goes, without a relatively big signing, some of the natives are going to be getting a tad restless.

I have never ever previously been as confident, as I am in this regime getting the recruitment spot on though.

It’s refreshing to know that we have professionals now running the entire operation.

They have forgotten more about how to do proper business, than the FCB who previously ran the show into the ground.

It seems to have been one hell of a week for Newcastle United players and former players on the International circuit. Well done to the lot of them.

The Joselu story is especially the things that dreams are made of.

I actually compared it to Rocky Balboa getting a shot at the title, yesterday in the club. I’d had a few like.

I’m back there today to watch the final day of the Ashes.

The Aussies are now in pole position to take the first test at Edgbaston but England do have a formidable bowling attack. The weather may also yet intervene. (*I only put the last bit in to noise up my mate on The Mag comments section ‘Matt Busby’.)

