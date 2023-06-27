Opinion

James Maddison no deal is understandable for Newcastle United

James Maddison isn’t coming to Newcastle United.

At least that is my clear reading of the situation.

Instead, it very much looks like James Maddison is set to sign for Tottenham.

As well as the time wasters and Jackanorys, the journalists that are usually worth listening to, all seem to be pointing in that direction as well.

Reading between the lines and indeed guided by some of the more credible journalists who cover Newcastle United, after last season was over, the mention appeared to be very much that Newcastle were still interested in James Maddison BUT if any deal was still to be done, it would only be if things lined up to meet the NUFC demands, rather than anybody else’s.

Indeed, I can remember the words being used, that Newcastle United would still like the Leicester player this window BUT he wasn’t a priority signing.

On the other hand, an all action midfielder such as Sandro Tonali WAS a priority and he will become a Newcastle United player once his duties at the Under 21 Euros are over.

Tottenham are in a desperate position, relatively so anyway.

After 14 seasons in a row qualifying for Europe and four of the last six of those being in the Champions League, last season’s drop to eighth and no European football this coming season has Daniel Levy panicking.

That very expensive new stadium, most of which is still to pay for, now looking like potentially a big white elephant.

The thing is, their relative recent success has been built on quicksand and good old Harry Kane.

The Spurs fans are flaky enough as it is but no longer part of a ‘big six’ and no European football, never mind no Champions League football, was never part of the plan when building this stadium and selling all of the expensive seats, despite the stadium being built in one of the trampiest parts of London (I think Villa Park the only area that could potentially beat it in the Premier League, for trampiness).

Anyway, in a desperate attempt to try and keep Harry Kane, keep their hand even remotely in the game, Tottenham seemingly forced to give Leicester exactly what they wanted, in order to land James Maddison.

A transfer fee of around £60m and wages reported today over over £9m per year (over £180,000 per week). They already pay Harry Kane (for now…) and others that kind of money and more, so another one won’t matter, at least for now.

Tottenham taking a gamble, s… or bust I think it is called. If not getting back into the Champions League in the next year or two then surely they will have to scale everything back, certainly on the wages front.

Newcastle United are the exact opposite, they are now scaling everything up BUT within a sensible framework.

Again, the more clued up journalists have been repeatedly saying that wages is the big thing with Newcastle United where they have to be careful. Ironically, in many ways, paying the transfer fees a whole lot easier.

Newcastle United are stretching the wages to accommodate Sandro Tonali, but that is more in the £120,000 – £140,000 per week range and for a 23 year old who has all his best years in front of him. Every chance in three years time the Italian midfielder will, at 26, be worth seriously more than Newcastle paid for him AND be a far better player. the same with Isak, Botman and Bruno.

James Maddison will not be finished but if you reckon a five year contract at £9m+, he would turn 32 just a few months later, if seeing that contract out. In three years time he will be just short of turning 30 a few months later. He won’t be valued at a higher price than Tottenham are paying for him, that’s for sure.

Last summer, Newcastle United had two bids turned down for James Maddison when he was aged 25. I don’t think now they ever intended offering higher wages and transfer fee than they were prepared to pay last summer.

James Maddison isn’t one that got away.

It is one that Newcastle United were very interesting in catching two transfer windows ago and now they find they have more attractive / pressing options elsewhere.

Last summer was James Maddison’s moment to come to St James’ Park and, for whatever reason it didn’t happen.

We move on.

