Jamaal Lascelles set for move as promoted club look to strengthen – Report

It is looking increasingly likely that Jamaal Lascelles is heading out of St James’ Park.

The current club captain only has one year left on his Newcastle United contract and no sign of any contract extension in the offing.

Set to turn 30 in November, Jamaal Lascelles only started two Premier League matches in the 2022/23 season, the away defeats at Liverpool and Man City, only playing 214 PL minutes in total with five brief sub appearances on top of the two starts.

Having gone from being an automatic regular, once Dan Burn arrived and made his first start in February 2022, Jamaal Lascelles has only started six PL games in total.

Eddie Howe pairing Burn with Fabian Schar, then Sven Botman with Schar, Burn moving to left-back.

With the transfer window set to open on Wednesday, journalist Daniel Moalruanaidh has reported that Luton Town are interested in signing Jamaal Lascelles and the promoted club are now set to make a formal approach.

Though Luton had the second best defensive record in the Championship with 39 conceded in 46 games, the journo saying his information is that the Kenilworth Road club want to bring in the Newcastle United captain and Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers to strengthen the defence.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has already stated a number of times that they won’t be spending massive amounts but will be obviously looking to strengthen, to give themselves a chance of staying up.

Personally, I think Jamaal Lascelles fits that bill perfectly, with a lot of Premier League experience with Newcastle United, most of that spent fighting relegation under the Mike Ashley regime.

Signed nine years ago in summer 2014 for £4m, Lascelles has been a great servant for Newcastle United. However, time moves on and it would look to make sense for both sides if a move to a club such as Luton Town can be agreed.

Jamaal Lascelles staying in the Premier League and getting regular football once again, whilst Eddie Howe able to put the transfer fee and saved wages to good use. Bringing in another right sided central defender already looked nailed on this summer, whether or not Lascelles moved on.

Unless ASM does indeed make his exit this summer, Jamaal Lascelles is probably the most likely outgoing player to generate a half decent fee. I would have thought £8m-£10m would be a reasonable expectation if the central defender does move this summer.

