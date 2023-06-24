News

Italy national manager reacts to news of Sandro Tonali joining Newcastle United and leaving Serie A

Roberto Mancini has been speaking about the imminent move of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

The manager of the national side knows the young midfielder very well.

Roberto Mancini the one who has given Tonali all 14 of his senior international caps.

Managing the national side since 2018 and leading them to that 2020 Euros triumph (in summer 2021) over England, Mancini possibly in the best possible position to see all sides of this transfer from AC Milan to Newcastle United.

Roberto Mancini played for Bologna, Sampdoria and Lazio, as well as managing three different Serie A clubs, so far.

However, whilst he has managed in two spells at Inter Milan, Mancini has no emotional ties with AC Milan, having neither played nor managed there either.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Roberto Mancini asked about Tonali’s imminent move from Milan to Newcastle United:

“On the one hand, there’s some regrets.

“If a player as good and young as Sandro Tonali leaves Italy, it means there’s some problems.

“On a technical level though, playing in the Premier League will serve Tonali well.

“It’s good for him.”

For AC Milan fans they are gutted that they are losing one of their very best and exciting young talents, whilst in a wider sense, Italian football supporters worried about what this says about the strength of Serie A, to lose someone who is set to be regular for his national side in the years ahead.

Instead of playing in the nations league matches, Roberto Mancini instead asked Sandro Tonali to take responsibility as captain of the Italy Under 21s at the Euros currently taking place in Georgia and Romania.

The Italy boss in his comments, acknowledging that losing Tonali affects the prestige of Serie A.

However, for both himself and the national side, Roberto Mancini also seeing massive benefits, due to Sandro Tonali playing for Newcastle United week in week out in the Premier League.

