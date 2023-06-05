Transfer Market

It is a no for Newcastle United on both Kalvin Phillips and Gabri Veiga this summer – Report

There has been a lot of speculation that Gabri Veiga could be the first Newcastle United signing of the summer.

Spanish media reported late last week that a deal looked imminent for the 21 year old to move to St James’ Park.

Gabri Veiga had been regularly linked with Newcastle United since early 2023 and as a rising star of La Liga, his progress this season has been stunning.

Playing for unfashionable Celta Vigo, the 21 year old central midfielder has scored a very impressive eleven goals (including two in a final game of the season win over Barcelona) and got four assists in only 28 La Liga starts (and eight sub appearances) this season. Gabri Veiga also having what appears to be a very attractive release clause considering his potential, that figure is 40m euros (approximately £35m).

However, The Telegraph on Monday afternoon have reported that there will be no Gabri Veiga arrival at St James’ Park this summer.

Indeed, the newspaper rubbishes media claims that advanced talks on a deal have been going on.

The Telegraph stating that they have been informed by several sources inside St James’ Park, that there is no chance of Gabri Veiga signing for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, this new report names another much reported Newcastle United transfer target also won’t be coming to St James’ Park either.

Unlike seemingly with Veiga, The Telegraph state that there had indeed been an approach from Newcastle United for Kalvin Phillips, but the newspaper says their information is that the England midfielder has made clear he has no interest in coming to Newcastle this summer.

Indeed, the newspaper’s sources say that Kalvin Phillips is determined to stay at Man City.

Always a problem when joining such a powerful club with a big squad.

Kalvin Phillips joining last summer from Leeds but spending almost the entire season on the bench.

Only 104 Premier League minutes played this season in nine brief sub appearances until the final week of the season, when the title was already won, then Phillips given a couple of PL starts as Pep Guardiola played squad players and gave many regulars a rest ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Whilst Kalvin Phillips has made his position clear, The Telegraph say that Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed if anything changes. With seemingly the only chance Newcastle, or anybody has, of signing the England midfielder this summer, is if Pep Guardiola makes clear Phillips has no chance of any real part to play next season.

