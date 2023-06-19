Opinion

It hit me just how miserable they all are with their team – Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, even Arsenal fans

In the middle of the best bit of weather the north east has had for some time, it goes without saying that I have spent a few grand to go somewhere else where it isn’t as warm.

To add insult to injury, the weather is planning to return to being scorcio on the day of my return flight.

To quote Ricky Gervais, someone is having a laugh.

So leaving my daughter to ensure that my veg patch dies a slow death from drought over the week, we took off to the sleepy island of Menorca.

We stay in what is best described as Hotel Marigold, with the average age being about 60.

Seeing as I’m 63 and take eight pills a day, I fit in well.

I know that spending the day people watching is a terrible habit, but we all are guilty of it, working out who the neighbours are.

I’m always doing my wife’s head in by nudging her out of a sleep to say in my best Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Oz style:

“See him over there? Spurs. You can just tell man.”

And I tend to be right.

For every Harold from the Home Counties who takes 10 minutes pontificating before telling the bemused waiter that he will have that cheap bottle of plonk, rather than the other cheap bottle of plonk, we have the self-made wide boy.

Very wide these days actually, with their belly coming around the corner a few minutes before their head.

I find that the majority of people are still considerate of others, but there just has to be the odd one who seems to want to tell the resort how successful he is and how much cash he made during lockdown, by fleecing the country with made up furlough grants.

Strangely enough, they always look and sound like Mike Ashley.

Anyway, to football.

Illness and Covid has spared me the pleasure of discussing all things Newcastle United with those from elsewhere for a few years. I’d forgotten how much fun it is.

The first thing to hit me, was just how miserable they all are with their team. Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, even Arsenal fans, complaining about how bad last season was.

Really?!!

I guess it is down to expectations but the last time I sat around a beach in the Med, I would have killed for Newcastle to have had the rubbish season the Arsenal fans and others have just had.

By and large, I haven’t found outright animosity from people towards Newcastle United, just the usual media led drivel in their comments.

It normally takes less than a minute before ‘oil money’ comes out the mouth of my new mate at the bar and how it should be stopped for the good of football and global warming… apparently .

There was a time I’d get in a heated debate trying to fight our corner but there is no longer any need to do that.

A smile and a quick “Well you had better get used to it, because in the words of Allen Zimmerman, the times they are a changing…Pet.”

In all fairness, if you catch people before they are tanked up on their all inclusive plonk, most accept that there is little difference between our money and that which backs half the Premier League.

Being bankrolled by those from the most corrupt unequal country on the planet hardly gives you the moral high ground.

It’s just the “Terry Leathers” of this world who won’t have it (Auf Pet series 2 episode 7).

However, as these people earn a living exploiting their foreign staff, but spend their week complaining about boat people, there isn’t a lot of point trying to explain your rationale.

Last night I left the hotel and sat amongst locals, eating a superb fish dish, while Joselu and Merino converted their spot kicks to win the Nations League for Spain.

I was probably more nervous for the Hos as he stepped up, than the guys around me.

I reckon Newcastle have had two Real Madrid forwards as our number nine, Joselu and Michael Owen.

I know which one I preferred!!

I returned to the hotel afterwards, only to find Mr Leather has started up again, something to do with congestion charges.

This has had the effect of clearing the bar.

So I guess its time to go and watch the end of Michael Jackson, who is appearing for one night only in Cala en Bosch tonight.

That’s lucky.

