Interesting reaction to new Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt

The new Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt was revealed earlier today.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday morning bringing fans the news.

I was interested to see what kind of reaction the shirt would get.

The rumours of a green change kit proving to be true.

So what have Newcastle United fans and the odd Liverpool fan made of the new Newcastle United 2023/24 shirt, as they react online to the new design?

‘Miguel Delaney sportswashing article coming in 5…4…3…2…1’

‘Such inspired design, can only imagine the level of creative genius behind a kit like that.’

‘My home shirt hasn’t arrived yet. I ordered it 10 minutes after the launch. Any info?’

‘I was a tad uneasy with the NUFC owners until I saw that new away kit, but now I find myself at ease with all aspects of Saudi domestic policy. Despite the collar.

Look forward to reading about me and 52,000 other like-minded souls on Twitter today.’

‘Lovely to see a green kit, honouring club legends Shay Given, Andy O’Brien, Damien Duff and Obafemi Martins who all wore green with honour and pride.’

‘Let’s hope it doesn’t clash with anything like ya know…the pitch we play on every weekend.’

‘Every Mexico kit from the nineties.’

‘I don’t think this will sell very well if I’m honest, it’s alright but not something people would buy.’

‘Still haven’t got the home strips I ordered three weeks ago just after release.’

‘Looks like a training top bring back Adidas ASAP.’

‘Soooo good.’

‘It will be interesting to see how opponents cope with camouflaged high press.’

‘It is beautiful.’

‘It is a rotter.’

‘Noon killing the kits though.’

‘I actually really like it.’

‘If I order it now will I get before xmas?’

‘Not my type of kit that’s for sure.

Got the home so happy with that but have to sort the stock of infant kits in stores. Went in yesterday and not one in the stadium shop or metro.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Another Saudi inspired kit.’

‘This isn’t going to annoy anyone I’m sure.’

‘I’m just waiting the day when Castore contract ends.’

‘Nope, wrong colour will look terrible on tv , I understand it’s mainly for the Saudi market but come on.’

‘Love it!’

‘Not a fan of this one. Looks like a traning top and also £70?? Not a chance.’

‘Absolutely outstanding.’

‘Shocking kit, green pitch green strips, what could go wrong.. would have thought the fans could have had an input .’

Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt official announcement – 30 June 2023:

‘Newcastle United and Castore have unveiled the club’s brand new away kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

A green shirt with a tonal stripe design will be worn on the road alongside white or green shorts as the Magpies compete on all fronts across domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League.

Both adult and junior kits will feature recently announced front-of-shirt partner, Sela, with noon.com adorning the left sleeve.

Kits retail at £70 for adult male and female replica shirts, and £55 for juniors.

Supporters can purchase the away kit in-store and online NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk.’

