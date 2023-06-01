Opinion

Inspired decision by Newcastle United – Nottingham Forest desperate to now get rid of Jonjo Shelvey

What an inspired move it was when Newcastle United managed to move on Jonjo Shelvey in January.

One of the club’s top wage earners who was clearly not a perfect fit, in any way, for Eddie Howe’s high tempo high pressing Newcastle United side.

Not only getting one of the club’s highest earners off the books who was no longer good enough for where Newcastle United are now at BUT also banking a considerable transfer fee.

A lot of Newcastle United fans went on about what a great servant Jonjo Shelvey had been for the club.

I saw a player who had cruised through the vast majority of his seven years at St James’ Park, the vast majority of those years as the top earner at NUFC, yet only very rarely showing his best form and one of those who clearly revelled in the Steve Bruce holiday camp atmosphere, with plenty time off to play golf.

Anyway, I think getting serious money for both Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood in January, as well as both off the wage bill, was a massive boost for Newcastle United. Including the assistance the deals give when it comes to Newcastle United dealing with FFP.

However, I did / do see the deals different from a Forest perspective. I think Chris Wood will do a job for Forest next season and if not for injury, would have contributed a decent amount these past four months, on top of that stand out moment when earning a draw against Man City.

With Jonjo Shelvey I just didn’t see it.

Now The Times are reporting that Steve Cooper and Forest are desperate to unload the former Newcastle United midfielder.

He put in an embarrassing performance against Newcastle United in March, his usual lack of mobility striking and effort called into question, whilst only a woeful referee meant a series of shocking challenges on NUFC players weren’t punished by a red card.

In the five Premier League matches directly before Jonjo Shelvey made his debut, Forest won three and drew two.

In the eight PL games where he featured, they drew two and lost six.

After his laughable performance against Newcastle, Jonjo Shelvey only made one more Forest appearance, 65 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Villa. The game after that was an unlucky 3-2 defeat at Liverpool but no Jonjo Shelvey in the squad, media claims that he had refused to go on the bench.

Jonjo Shelvey never seen again BUT Forest never looked back, showing great commitment and pulling together, they won three and drew two of their final six Premier League matches. In the end comfortably staying up.

Exactly who will now buy a 31 year old Jonjo Shelvey who has tow years still left on a Forest contract that makes him one of their top wage earners…

The Times report says Forest will be happy to take a loss on what they paid Newcastle United just to get Jonjo Shelvey off their books BUT that could prove very difficult in reality.

A player on serious Premier League wages who isn’t a Premier League player, at least now, in my opinion.

Good luck to Forest with that.

As I say though, brilliant business done by Newcastle United in January.

