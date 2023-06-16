Videos

Incredible Joselu swansong has just become… Even more incredible

Dreams do occasionally come true in football if you wait around long enough, step forward former Newcastle United striker Joselu.

A bit like Chris Wood, Joselu did an unselfish and often thankless job for Newcastle United.

In his two seasons at St James’ Park, the Spaniard only scored six Premier League goals in 24 starts and 22 sub appearances, but his tireless work helped NUFC stabilise in the top tier after promotion, despite Mike Ashley breaking his promises to Rafa Benitez when it came to any kind of proper investment in the playing squad, nor indeed, the facilities (Rafa was assured the major training ground upgrade was going to happen but of course it never did, despite having first been announced as urgent and essential back in 2013). Anyway, the £5m Stoke reserve came to Newcastle United and did his job.

After forcing Rafa Benitez out of Newcastle United at the end of June 2019, it was then with the club missing a manager, on the 14 July 2019 Mike Ashley gave a 29 year old Joselu away for a nominal fee to La Liga minnows Alaves.

The striker a surprise hit for the struggling Alaves, Joselu scoring double figures in each of his three seasons (11, 11 and 14) there in La Liga.

The fairytale then continuing with Espanyol, the now 33 year old having scored a very impressive 16 goals La Liga this past 2022/23 season.

That made the former Newcastle striker the third top scorer, only behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, despite his team being relegated!

Recent days having seen widespread reports that Joselu has now secured a dream return to Real Madrid for the new season.

Back on 4 September 2009, Joselu played and scored for the Spain Under 21s in a 2-0 win over Poland but never made that step up to the senior squad, until now, 14 years later.

That outstanding goalscoring form for a club on their way to relegation last season, also earned Joselu a shock first ever call up for the senior Spain squad back in March 2023. Then scoring two goals in two international appearances and only 75 minutes on the pitch.

Now on Thursday night with Spain drawing 1-1 with Italy in the Nations League semi-final, the former Newcastle United player got the call from the bench with six minutes to go.

Joselu only needed four minutes.

A cute finish after a deflected shot fell for him and Joselu had scored the winner, sending Spain through to play Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Go to 5.35 on the highlights below to watch the Joselu winner.

Joselu now with three goals in three appearances for Spain and only 81 minutes in total on the pitch!

Whatever happens now, a 33 year old Joselu can reflect on what he has achieved now, the result of all his hard work, especially from 2017 onwards when he did his job for Newcastle United in the Premier League over the course of a couple of seasons, then returned to Spain with goals in La Liga.

