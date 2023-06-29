Opinion

If this isn’t broken at Newcastle United – Why fix it?

Why is there this clamour from, it would appear, most of our fans, content creators and commentators, to find an immediate replacement for Dan Burn?

Replacing DBD would immediately alter the dynamics of what, last season, was the BEST defence in the best and toughest league on the planet.

How can anyone GUARANTEE that replacing Dan Burn will not weaken that defensive unit?

“Ah yes!”, they cry, “but BDB does not give us the attacking threat on the left that Tripps does on the right and a more “progressive” LB would create more chances.”

I agree with that, but what he does do, and what that defensive unit do, is cover the dangers of Tripps marauding up the right wing.

And, by the way, creating chances was never a problem last season.

Converting those chances was the number one reason (along with atrocious VAR decisions) that we did not register a whole lot more points – perhaps enough to challenge for the title!

So, why, when with FFP constrained spending at a premium, do we not focus that spending on attacking options?

There is an old maxim, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” and our defence, with BDB at LB, has proven that it definitely ain’t broke.

All the stats are being utilised in YouTube presentations and forums to show comparisons of how our potential, new, sexy LB replacements have much better stats than BDB with metrics on goals, assists, progressive carries, passes into goalscoring areas etc. etc. etc.

Those exact same comparisons show that NOT ONE, that I have seen, can match the Dan Burn metrics for interceptions, tackles, blocks, clearances etc – The same DEFENSIVE attributes which were the foundation of success last season.

“I dread to think about Dan Burn facing Mbappe” is the cry.

Well, all I would say is that none of the coveted replacements would perform very well against the world class skills of an Mbappe either!

From memory, the only roasting BDB received last season was one run by Jarrod Bowen at West Ham – in a match which we WON 5 -1 – and a second attempt, by the same player in the same match, resulted in him (BDB) being very fortunate not to receive a booking in a dangerous position near the halfway line when he “took one for the team” in deciding that Bowen was not going to skin him again, and muscled him off the ball.

Proper defending!

I’d far rather that whatever we spend in this window is spent on players who will finish chances, shoot accurately from long range, and help us unlock the low-block defences which we will unquestionably encounter even more in the coming season, so that last season’s draws, against the likes of Leeds (twice), Palace (twice), Bournemouth (twice), West Ham, Leicester, Wolves, and Chelski, are converted into wins.

That’s twenty points there!

Without any change to our defence, we win the league!

Can we be sure that replacing Dan Burn will not result in conceding more goals and would not (in those very same fixtures) result in us LOSING ten points and just sneaking into seventh place ahead of Villa on goal difference.

I’d love somebody to explain where my logic is flawed and look forward to the comments.

HTL

