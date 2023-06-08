Opinion

If Crosby Moran Hall could be moved brick-by-brick – Why not Leazes Terrace, to allow St James’ Park expansion?

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Davey Hat-Trick:

How big a priority do you think it is to have a much bigger stadium capacity? Is there a tipping point where you feel you would support leaving St James’ Park due to necessity?

This issue causes me turmoil. I love being able to drink until 20 minutes before kick-off and stroll to the ground. I love the atmosphere. I do not want to have to hop on a crowded metro to go eight stops to a colosseum with 500 corporate boxes and the feel of Old Trafford.

However,I DO want 80,000 plus Geordies to get to see their team, I don’t want people to wait 25 years to get a season ticket, and if it was my business, I’d want to sell as many tickets as I could.

There is a building – a great big Grade II listed mansion built in 1466 called Crosby Moran Hall – that sits on the River Thames in Chelsea. It used to be in Bishopsgate – five miles from its current location as the crow flies. In 1910 it was moved, brick-by-brick and re-assembled. If a bunch of cockneys could do that 113 years ago, then surely a combination of modern technology and Geordie labour could do the same for Leazes Terrace. It might make a dent in the £514 billion Public Investment Fund, but a new shelf there and another at the Gallowgate end would make everybody happy.

Well, maybe not everybody but it would me.

The best 11 Newcastle players this past season, in order and marks out of 10 for each?

Everyone has been great this season, but maybe…

1. Joelinton 9.5

2. Trippier 9.5

3. Schar 9

4. Bruno 9

5. Botman 9

6. Wilson 8.5

7. Isak 8.5

8. Pope 8.5

9. Willock 8

10. Almiron 8

11. Longstaff 8

If anyone says Dan Burn should be on that list, I agree with you.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

I fell in with the wrong crowd 20-odd years ago. We’d talk excitedly about what our team might achieve and we were always looking up rather than down. Supporting Newcastle was something we enjoyed.

Over the 14-and-a-half years of the Ashley regime, we talked less and less about football and more and more about family, holidays, work, and whatever was in the news.

Meeting the ‘lads’ – we’re all 50-plus – became the highlight of my pre-match ritual, the football an ordeal we had to face out of a sense of duty.

Now the conversation is back to football, how much we like this squad and this manager, and where we may be going. It feels even better than it did when we met.

In the season just ended, finish top four or win League Cup final. How did you feel back in February before Wembley and how do you feel now at the end of the season about it all?

I was asked at the time if I’d prefer Champions League or the cup. I said the former and I haven’t changed my mind. We will attract better players – and be able to affords them – with Champions League on our CV.

Five key stand out moments from the 2022/23 season. It could be a pass, tackle, save, team move, Eddie Howe decision, a VAR / Referee decision (anything apart from picking goals)?

1. Dan Burn’s dancing

2. Isak’s dribble at Everton

3. Murphy waving the Southampton clogger off the park

4. Joelinton getting into the Brazil squad

5. The team photos after we win

When you daydream, which current NUFC player would you like to be?

It’s been a long time since I dreamed of being a footballer, but I’ll say Bruno, as I believe he is the best paid.

What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

Honestly, everyone is happy for me / NUFC, and I haven’t heard a negative word about our owners.

Maybe it’s because I’ve been going to watch us for nearly 60 years and they think I deserve some sort of long service award.

However, I think most of them think of us as a ‘proper’ club with proper fans and those that know the city have nothing but good things to say about Newcastle and its people.

The top five players (in order) that Eddie Howe has transformed in his 19 months at NUFC?

1. Joelinton, obviously. I’m just so pleased for him

2. Fabian Schar, who was always a good player, but Steve Bruce knew better

3. Miguel Almiron. Always had the energy. Now directs in a positive way

4. Jacob Murphy. Ferocious work ethic, loved by his teammates

5. Emil Krafth. I know he’s been injured for a while but he’d started to look a player under Eddie

