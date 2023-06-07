Opinion

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Brian Standen:

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

I love the thought of this club growing and growing.

I want us to eventually have a bigger global fanbase than the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool.

I want SJP to reflect this with a larger capacity and I am sure it will at some point.

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

Relaxed and excited with regards football, I know in my lifetime we won’t ever be relegated again and given I have not quite reached 60 yet, we we should actually get some silverware before the inevitable.

Like so many, I was touched by Ron’s story (see HERE) that it brings a sense of reality to life.

Summer 2021 was the lowest of the low, all was healthy in the Standen household but being confined to barracks was awful.

The five current players, in order, who you would love to stay injury free and available for the whole 2023/24 season?

Bruno

Joelinton

Isak

Wilson

ASM – if still here

Signings that you believe could be possible now, that wouldn’t have been if not finishing top four and able to offer Champions League football?

Declan Rice

James Maddison

Plus many unknowns from abroad

Five stand out (for whatever reasons) NUFC goals in the 2022/23 season and put them in order please?

Willock v Chelsea – it set us up nicely for the World Cup break and showed the world we meant business.

Almiron v Spurs away – same as above, it showed we would not be pushed or bullied and we were ready to play with the septic six.

Isak v Fulham in January – we were having a bit of a dip and a last minute winner is always nice, also the context of the match with Mitrovic fluffing a penalty.

Joelinton v Spurs in the 6-1 – yes we got a great start but his goal was a thing of beauty, taking the ball from a delightful pass and rounding the goalkeeper without breaking stride.

Miggy v Everton – anything against Pickford is a a pleasure to watch.

If you look at the 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Disappointing – falling outside the top four.

Satisfactory – matching this season with another cup run.

Good – another cup run and another Wembley appearance and top four.

Outstanding – top two and a good crack at the Champions League.

Difficult to tell judging online. What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

Well down the road there is simple jealousy, they use all sorts of conundrums to try and justify why they would reject the owners we have – yes of course you would, you deluded fools.

We live rent free in their heads according to them, fact is in 10 years time, apart from the one real red and white heartland, the whole area will favour black and white.

Other clubs’ fans it would seem are more accepting and pleased to see the septic six looking nervous, all apart from Man City who seem to welcome the attention shifting away from them.

Man Utd fans are bitter and twisted and their club is sticking with the American version of Mike Ashley and his family. Klopp at Liverpool will jump ship when his team are again trailing in our wake…

