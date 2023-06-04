Opinion

I had gone from a functioning alcoholic to an Oranjeboom on my cornflakes alcoholic

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches last weekend, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Tony Mallabar:

If you look at the 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Disappointing / Satisfactory / Good / Outstanding

Disappointing

Absolutely nowt.

We have got our club back.

Yes, there are going to be bumps in the road, but our overall upward trajectory warms my black and white heart.

Satisfactory

If Luckypool and Man Utd fans continue to be upset with our new owners, ahh diddums, they would take our new set up in a heartbeat over the Glazers/ Fenway ownership model.

Good

If we could do the double over Luton Town, something the dark side down the road failed to do last season. Their six in a row boast looking slightly outdated now, as we heard for six Champions League games this season.

Outstanding

If plans are announced for the expansion of St James’ Park.

Look, no one is more pleased FCB and Bruce are gone than me. I had insults that I was a sheep and collaborator for attending home and away under Ashley, but it would be nice if those who did boycott had their names top of the list at a revamped SJP.

The key five current NUFC players for next season, in order of importance?

Kieran Trippier

Wor Callum.

After the 3-0 defeat away to villa, wor Callum come on as a second half sub and looked razor sharp, keeping that form going until the end of season. A fit Callum guarantees us 20 goals a season.

Muckle Joe

He will be joining up with the Brazil squad shortly, so hopefully that gives him the taste for international football and keeps the hunger and desire that he’s shown for us this season in his belly.

Sean Longstaff

Well well, before he got injured, people (myself included) were wondering who we could get as an upgrade in the summer. Turns out Mr Longstaff was the player we needed all along.

Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope has firmly established himself as our best keeper since Pav..so after pimping himself out to man utd last season md needs to get his head down train well pre season, as there will be at some point,an opportunity for him next season.

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

By summer 2021, I had gone from a functioning alcoholic to an Oranjeboom on my cornflakes alcoholic.

During lockdown I lost my most beloved little rescue pup (Benji Bop) and my gym closed, so basically I went 24/7 alkie.

Having been home and away most of my adult life, I started to miss games (once fans were allowed back in) due to this and my health went downhill.

Finally, on 6th of February last year I reached out for help and with the help of my parents and Chrissy Numbers, straight Norman and Monty, plus scouser, I am sorted now.

Under Ashley and Bruce… yes I’ve seen worse (Westwood and McGarry etc..) but under the gruesome twosome, even now I think how’s the f… was Bruce ever wor manager? In my opinion he wasn’t FCB’s 11th choice on his list of preferred managers. It was an appointment out of sheer spite. From a thin-skinned bitter egotistical man.

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

I’ve met loads of lads following us who have absolutely no connection to the North East but their love for NUFC is as just as strong as mine.

Dave and Anthony from Essex, cockney Greg, Gary from Manchester, Cheltenham Ted, Boro John, the list goes on and on.

Not to mention Terry from Keighley who is a parishioner of the bender squad congregation. All positive, no negatives…

Take one player from each of Man City, Arsenal, Man U, Spurs, Brighton, Liverpool, Chelsea?

Well after yesterday’s cup final, could I just pick the whole Man City team please. They never got out of second gear when beating Man Utd yesterday.

Although, the three outstanding players against us this season have been in my opinion – Rice of West ham, Saka of arsenal and Salah from Luckypool.

NGE has got this version of NUFC, on its day able to give any team a game (as we did twice this season against Man City) but squad-wise, with sound investment we’re a good decade off being where Man City are at the moment.

It is now 20 months under the new NUFC owners:

Positive thoughts?

Everything.

Negative thoughts?

Wor Mandy is the double of me ex bread knife.

Observations?

After 14 years of FCB, it does feel a tad surreal just having competent owners. Never mind owners with a vision for success.

At what point this past season did you first think top four was possible? Then at what point were you confident of it happening for NUFC?

I go to every game thinking we will win.

The exception to this being the cup finals of 98 and 99 and Man City two seasons ago (we got beat 5-0).

So along with GToon I thought we were going to win the league this past (2022/23) season.

Although rationally, after we beat Fulham away 4-1, I did think game on.

Predict top 8 clubs in order next season in Premier League?

After this season gone, Man City to win the league again.

The next seven places are up in the air.

Unfortunately for us, I can see a little drop off, with Champions League football back and hopefully bedding in some new players.

Personally, I’d like to see Luckypool relegated and the the dark side returning to their spiritual home of division three, as it was known as in old money.

