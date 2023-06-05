Opinion

I had given up on Newcastle United ever being relevant again – Then this happened…

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Jinky Jim:

If no summer signings, what would be your 11 players to kick off the 2023/24 PL season?

Not going to happen is it? I would be astounded if at least four new names do not arrive, but if the club does happen to misplace its credit card:

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Big Joe, Isak, Wilson, Little Joe.

Your top five stand out NUFC matches of the 2022/23 season for whatever reasons. Please explain your choices.

Struggling to think of five memorable games…

Yeh, right!

Man City home 3-3. The game when I think we all thought that this team were the real deal.

Southampton home cup semi final. What a night. Heading back to Wembley after nearly two decades.

Man Utd 2-0 home. After the disappointment of Wembley, to turn it around and absolutely batter them, was just wonderful.

Spurs home, 6-1. How can anyone leave this one out? That first 20 minutes will be remembered for decades.

I need to chose an away game and with us winning eight last season there is a lot of choice, however, I’m going to choose Arsenal 0-0. The reason is, that it showed just how professional our club had become. We went with a plan to hold the top team in the league and executed it perfectly.

Compare and contrast how this Eddie Howe era feels compared to the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras. Talk about whatever – the quality of players, tactics, the potential, excitement, whatever.

I think the best way to describe my feelings is to say that I honestly thought that the pride and enjoyment I got from watching Keegan’s team would never be felt again.

I had given up on the club ever being relevant again.

And then along comes this.

‘Which is my favourite team’ would be like choosing a favourite child, so what I will say is that today, the Keegan team just shades it, but when we pick up silverware in the near future that will eclipse all that went before.

What is your current position with access to home tickets, away tickets? What changes would you like to see the club make, if any?

The night of the takeover I rang my brother and said that if these new lot are the real deal, then we need to buy a season ticket this week, because we won’t get in again if we don’t.

We didn’t do it and we can’t get in, so that is no one’s fault but my own.

It’s the inevitable downside to having a great team. We are no longer a wee team in the North east, we are shortly to become a global brand.

I will just have to enjoy the ride from the outside.

What was your prediction for the 2022/23 Newcastle United season and how did that change / evolve over these past 10 months, what key turning points and/or milestones etc?

As someone who has been turning up for 54 years, I came into the season with my default setting of “what can go wrong” but despite the early draws, I soon started to think we could make 7th.

I would have been happy with that but once we got ourselves embedded in the top four, I really would have been gutted if we hadn’t held on.

The game that made it happen was the Man Utd game where we battered them and it seemed to put the belief back into the team.

Oh, and the return of Callum Wilson to the player he is, at just the right time, didn’t half help.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

This is an easy one. I care again, I’m nervous again, I’m looking forward to it again.

The truth is, that under Bruce I had reached the stage where I struggled to remember who we were playing next, let alone care.

Predict top 8 clubs in order next season in Premier League?

How about Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Villa, Spurs.

Frankly though, who cares, just so long as we are top four again.

