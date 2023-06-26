Opinion

How the 2023/24 Newcastle United squad is shaping up – Sandro Tonali plus 3 other ‘additions’

Looking ahead to the Newcastle United squad that will compete next season.

The 2023/24 campaign looking like a big challenge for Eddie Howe and his players, if they are to match, or even better… what they managed to do in the 2022/23 season.

It is only natural for fans to want to see this Newcastle United squad increase in quality as much as possible, as soon as possible.

However, I think this 2023/24 Newcastle United squad is already shaping up pretty well already…

Goalkeepers

Pope, Dubravka, Karius

Defenders

Trippier, Targett, Ashby, Manquillo, Schar, Botman, Burn

Midfielders

Tonali, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Bruno

Wingers

ASM, Almiron, Gordon, Murphy, Anderson

Strikers

Wilson, Isak

My Newcastle United squad list for the 2023/24 season has a core 22 players named above.

Whilst I think there is a genuine need / want for more new players to be added in this transfer window, I think some NUFC fans and journalists need to calm it down. In my opinion, it wouldn’t be a ‘disaster’ if a handful of other signings weren’t added in the weeks ahead.

With Sandro Tonali set to join Newcastle once his involvement in the Under 21 Euros ends, I think it massively increases our strength in midfield. From what I have seen he is a real quality player who can play a number of roles in midfield, an ideal Eddie Howe signing.

I mention the three other ‘additions’ above to this Newcastle United squad and I am referring to a trio of players already here, who to varying extents will next season feel like the proverbial new signings.

Eddie Howe has said a number of times that Anthony Gordon was due to be a summer 2023 signing for Newcastle but it was brought forward to January when Everton were desperate for money and made the then 21 year old available. We saw glimpses of his ability last season but he has looked very very good playing for England in these Under 21 Euros and thanks to Eddie Howe and these Euros, he is going to be in top shape physically when rejoining the Newcastle United squad. At these Euros he is also showing he can play as a striker, has been linking play well, created one goal with a clever pass, had a very good goal disallowed due to an infringement by another player earlier in the move, then scored a superb headed goal on Sunday. We are going to see serious benefits I think come August, thanks to what has happened the previous seven months.

Another new ‘addition’ compared to last season will be Matt Targett. Eddie Howe may still bring in a left-back but I think regardless of that, Targett will play plenty of games. He had injury problems early last season and had surgery to sort it out for good, in the meantime Dan Burn was excellent in a very settled back four and no surprise Eddie Howe didn’t change. Between September and the very final game of the season, Targett only started one PL match and that was the 4-1 win at Everton. His odd appearances off the bench didn’t give him the chance to get up to Premier League speed really again but I think with a full pre-season and plenty of games guaranteed next season, with Champions League involvement and hopefully plenty of domestic cup action, Matt Targett will get his fair share of games. A lot of fans seemed happy to write him off but in that second half of the 2021/22 season when Newcastle were the third best team in the final 19 matches, Matt Targett was excellent. I think he will be a big asset and addition to what we had available last season.

The third of the trio is Elliot Anderson. When he was getting on the pitch later on last season he looked a right player. Only three PL starts last season plus 19 sub appearances, Anderson turns 21 in November and I think is definitely ready to step up now and play more regularly.

I think outlining these current Newcastle United squad options above, assuming Sandro Tonali is added, I don’t think we are too far away.

I do think it is a no-brainer that another right sided central defender is brought in, who can hopefully play right-back as well if needed. Names have been mentioned and if say Andersen of Palace was brought in and Lascelles sold to help pay for it, then that would be another big step forward.

Other than though, I don’t see any need for desperation.

A left-back who can do it all would be a great addition BUT I think it is easy to ignore (for some) just how good NUFC have been on the left this past season and a half since Targett and Burn arrived in January 2022.

I also believe that you have to accept that whereas under Mike Ashley, it was so often easy to assume that any signing would be better than what Newcastle had, because he’d dragged expectations down so low. Now it is far more difficult to improve on this Newcastle United squad, the pool of players far smaller who could potentially be signed and be better than those who did the job last season.

