Harry Redknapp explains inclusion of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the season

Harry Redknapp has picked his best eleven performers from these past ten months.

The Premier League team of the season that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from Newcastle United, after Eddie Howe guided NUFC into fourth in the Premier League table.

Harry Redknapp gives his Premier League team of the season to BetVictor:

Emi Martinez

“Newcastle have had such a brilliant season.

“I’m picking their skipper at right-back, Kieran Trippier.

“Kieran’s been the best right-back in the league this season, what a signing he’s been for the club.

“He’s so experienced and has seen it all in his career.

“Not many have created more chances than him, he’s got so much quality crossing the ball from open play and set pieces.”

Marc Guehi

Ben Mee

Pervis Estupinan

Casemiro

Martin Odegaard

Declan Rice

Mo Salah

Harry Kane

Erling Haaland

Quite amazing to look back to January 2022 and with seemingly little / no competition from other Premier League clubs, Eddie Howe snapped up Kieran Trippier for £12m.

