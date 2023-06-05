Opinion

Happy if finish tenth??? A lot of naivety amongst Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans are on some journey.

A journey that some supporters are still struggling to come to terms with.

Newcastle United fans had just about given up on any chance of rescue.

A bit like being becalmed on a sailing ship in the middle of the ocean for 14 years with no wind, then on top of that, the boat’s owner / captain deciding to every so often hasten our demise further, by hammering a few more holes in the bottom of the boat, in an attempt to send us to the very bottom of that ocean for good.

Then new owners turn up in just the nick of time, blow wind into our sails for the first time in a decade and a half, with Captain Eddie guiding Newcastle United to safety after his predecessor had been belatedly chucked overboard.

Anyway, after having given up hope so long ago, I can understand why so many Newcastle United fans found it difficult to deal with the change in fortunes, with hope suddenly back on the agenda.

Which brings us to last summer, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The relief of course was more than understandable, having looked in such a desperate disaster position with Ashley and Bruce, to then avoid what had looked certain relegation, no wonder so many Newcastle United fans were simply happy to be able to still breathe in massive gulps of air, rather than totally sunk on the bottom of the seabed.

However, a year ago, I was still astonished at what I heard from so many Newcastle United fans.

Happy if finish tenth??? A lot of naivety amongst Newcastle United fans, in my opinion.

‘A top ten finish and a decent run in a cup would be a great season, more than happy with that.’

Really???

As I say, I totally get the relief that people felt after 14 years of Mike Ashley. Considering that in those 14 years Newcastle finished top nine in the Premier League once and Ashley actually had an official club policy of not even trying in the cups during most of his reign.

In any of those Mike Ashley seasons, you would have 100% settled for a top ten finish and a decent cup run, because standards and expectations had hit rock bottom.

I accept the fact that relief was still an emotion by the time we reached summer 2022 BUT we had already experienced and learnt so much on top of that, even though only eight or nine months into the new ownership and the people they had put in charge to run the club and make football decisions.

In my opinion, having a decent cup run and finishing ninth or tenth in the (2022/23) season just ended, would have been a massive disappointment and very damaging for the club.

Not a disaster BUT taking away a lot of that lovely fresh wind that had caught up in the sails of Newcastle United and powered us forward once again.

I know that it is horrible that football is so much about money these days BUT that is the reality.

The bottom line is that if Newcastle United had finished say eighth this past season AND even won the League Cup, the financial difference would have been minimal to the club.

Yes, I know we would all love to win a trophy or two BUT in terms of being able to challenge the self-appointed elite on a long-term basis, comes down to pure hard cash. The likes of Birmingham and Swansea have both won the League Cup these past 12 years but would any Newcastle United fans really swap with them?

The massive priority for me is Newcastle United getting into a position to be competitive year after year, not a one-off flukey cup run where you get the luck of the draw and fortune goes your way in a few games. The bottom line is that if you are competitive long-term, then these chances of silverware will all but automatically come along anyway.

So heading back to last summer (2022), we had already seen Eddie Howe pick up a broken unfit squad, sort the wheat from the chaff, got everybody super fit, then guided Newcastle United to be the Premier League club across the entire second-half of last season, only Liverpool and Man City picking up more points.

Eddie Howe had rejuvenated so many players, it was clear in those first five months of 2022 that the likes of Joelinton, Schar, Longstaff and Willock were quality players.

Superstar players in Bruno and Trippier had already been attracted despite the then relegation threat, whilst Howe’s eye for a player was even further enhanced with Burn and Targett looking such excellent reliable Premier League quality players.

Why would any Newcastle United fans then think finishing tenth in the 2022/23 season was something to celebrate? I wouldn’t have been protesting outside St James’ Park if this had happened, but I would have been gutted, as it would massively have thwarted any chance of the new owners growing NUFC as fast as possible.

The thing is as well, we knew further ambition was also going to be shown in summer 2022, England keeper Pope bought for an absolute bargain fee, Targett secured long-term, Eddie Howe finally landing top target Sven Botman, then a few weeks into the season Alexander Isak arriving for a new club record fee.

How could any of this add up to finishing tenth equalling a very good season?

Tenth is pretty meaningless in reality, you might as well end up fourteenth or fifteenth. Certainly when it comes to finances and chances of growth.

With FFP and new Premier League rules on sponsorship deals, there is / was only so much the new owners could do, at least in the short-term, unless NUFC also got success on the pitch.

The gap in finances between ourselves and the ‘big six’ was horrendous, which is the whole idea from their (the big six’s) perspective. All these chances down the years, both domestically and in Europe, looking to make it all but impossible for any other club to join the party.

For me, the lowest I was aiming for in the 2022/23 season was finishing in a Europa League place. This wouldn’t automatically trigger massive extra funds and credibility immediately BUT it would / could be a significant stepping stone. Especially with a place in the following year’s Champions League a huge extra prize if winning it.

If Newcastle United had finished eighth-tenth this past season, the finances would have been largely unchanged. Plus with the signings made in the three windows under the new owners already and a significantly increased wage bill, any investment in new signings this summer may have been minimal.

I think Europa League qualification would have encouraged the NUFC to push the boundaries more, with the potential return that would have been possible.

However, to throw a double double double six and go straight to GO and collect Champions League riches, is a massive deal breaker. Newcastle’s finances will have shown very nice improvement this past season / year BUT unlocking the CL means revenues are expected to increase by more than 50% in 2023/24, with all the extra cash coming both directly and indirectly from getting that top four spot and entry into the top European competition. This is absolutely what the NUFC owners and us the Newcastle United fans needed, finding the secret passage that takes us a quantum leap forward in terms of closing the finance gap towards those who have become all rich and powerful.

A League Cup win would have been nice BUT a top four finish is far far nicer because it has given Newcastle United our roll of the dice in terms of now able to be competitive in the coming season AND potentially build far further on what has already been achieved.

Any ‘big six’ fan if answering honestly, would admit they are gutted that Newcastle United have already managed to get into the top four, it is a deal breaker.

They couldn’t have cared a less whether NUFC won the League Cup or not.

On every level Newcastle United are thriving now and whilst success on the pitch is never guaranteed, what is for certain, is that success so far on the pitch is now allowing some massive solid foundations to be put in place to benefit the club for many years to come.

Newcastle United are no longer a joke, nor are Newcastle United fans simply hoping for a one-off cup run sometimes.

Newcastle United are now contenders and the established elite don’t like it at all.

