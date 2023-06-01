Opinion

Goalkeeper wasn’t a priority for Newcastle United but then Nick Pope became available…

When Newcastle United approached last summer’s transfer window, goalkeeper wasn’t a position which I thought Eddie Howe should prioritise.

While I recognised that at some point in the future we would require an upgrade on Martin Dubravka.

I felt there were other areas of the pitch which needed improving far more urgently if we were to build on the early progress we had shown in climbing away from relegation trouble in 2021-22.

All that changed though when Nick Pope became available at a cut-price deal of £10 million, with Burnley needing to generate income quickly following their relegation from the Premier League.

A move for a goalkeeper of that quality, available at that price, was simply too good to turn down and it was no surprise to most, when he was in the starting eleven for the opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest, with Martin Dubravka moving on loan to Manchester United.

Notwithstanding his limitations with the ball at his feet, Pope has been nothing short of outstanding this season and his value to the side was never more evident, than in the 0-0 draw with Leicester City which secured Newcastle United’s place at the top table of European football for the first time in 20 years.

One of the traits of the best goalkeepers in the game is the ability to keep their concentration, particularly in matches where their side is so dominant and they have very little to do.

That was unmistakable in the Leicester game with Dean Smith’s side content to soak up pressure and try and grab a goal on the break.

The longer the game wore on at 0-0 the more the tension grew in the stadium. As the clock ticked towards 90 minutes it became less about trying to win and more about killing time as we looked to secure the solitary point we needed.

Leicester, buoyed by the introduction of Toon target James Maddison, and sensing an opportunity against a nervous Newcastle, started posing more of an attacking threat in the very final stages and created a wonderful opportunity with a late free kick routine, Nick Pope superbly denying a powerful strike from Timothy Castagne.

Had Leicester scored, there seemed little likelihood that Newcastle would have found an equalising goal, which would have left us needing a point at Chelsea.

Kevin Keegan always said that Rob Lee, signed for the sum of £700,000, was the best pound for pound signing he made during his time as manager of Newcastle United.

After his debut season at St James Park, Eddie Howe might be saying the same about Nick Pope, when he reflects on his time at the club in the future.

