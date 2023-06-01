Opinion

Ginger and proud

I have a position on the ginger issue, being one of those red headed chaps in my youth.

Although, I have not needed to go to the barbers for the past thirty plus years, thanks to mother nature.

However, the first twenty years of my life I had been taking abuse with the prefix of “you ginger…”

So when Matty Longstaff comes along, I have nothing but affection for the red head. When called to the first team and he scores that winner against Manchester United, he is me. What I dreamed of doing some forty five years ago. And then refusing to be intimidated by the no mark Scott McTominay, I am his greatest fan. What a boy!

So why did he drop off the radar? The talent was there for all to see. He was being rated as potentially better than his older brother. He ended up with a long-term injury whilst out on loan, but he had effectively been cast aside long before that, in terms of his chances of making it with Newcastle United.

A few years back under Benitez with his defensive midfield acumen, I watched our very own Ginger Pirlo from Killingworth, put in quality performances and being touted as the new Allan Ball and even a possible England international! “Get in lad” when he retrieved a ball before taking the opposition man out. He was one of us, but even better, he was one of us but like me a Ginger and therefore a bit special in my eyes. When he went to Forest my Notts mates loved him and couldn’t believe we had let him go, purely because of his commitment and aggression. They loved him and got selfies with him.

Further back in time another Matty, Matty Pattison, an academy star, also a red head, took some flak from Craig Bellamy in training (I’m sure Bellamy is not far from, or maybe even on, the ginger spectrum) Matty Pattison being called a “ ginger f…..” by Bellamy, and though, through different circumstances, Pattison never made it to the big time but ended up playing in the lower leagues.

When I first started watching Newcastle United, standing on the terracing of the East Stand with my older brothers and mates, there was a great red head in the middle of our team. Small in size but massive in stature, a solid player for the team. Geoff Nulty, bought from Burnley with the number four on his back. Anyone who wore the number four shirt when I was a kid, immediately got called Nulty. One lad from school is still known as Nulty even now. Geoff Nulty, what a player, and a ginger too.

Having found time to write this in the busy summer half term break I begin to question the lazy stereotyping of journalists and my own acceptance of common beliefs and generalities which go unchecked.

Was Jack Colback really the new Allan Ball? Or was it just poor journalism looking at physical traits. Is everybody with red hair a fiery hot head and aggressive (Unfortunately, I do live up to this stereotype, but really has it got anything to do with the colour of my hair? )

Are all players with ginger hair combative?

Are they all midfield generals who take no prisoners?

I would love to see any red head score the winning goal for Newcastle United but then again I would just love to see anyone scoring winning goals for us, no matter what the colour of their hair.

