Gateshead v Newcastle United tickets sold out but now hospitality packages made available

Gateshead v Newcastle kicks off in 18 days time.

The friendly on Saturday 15 July at the International Stadium is the first pre-season warm up match for Eddie Howe’s side.

When tickets went on sale, they sold out very quickly.

Now Gateshead v Newcastle United hospitality packages officially announced – 26 June 2023:

The Modular Hospitality suite booking site is now open, ahead of our home fixture on Saturday 15th July against Newcastle United.

A range of packages are available as follows and all are of limited availability.

Pitch Board Package

1no. 6’x2’ Pitch Board located within the stadium not just for the Newcastle game, but also for the entire season.

with 4no. Hospitality Seats @ £ 1000.00 + vat

with 10no. Hospitality Suited @ £1450 + vat

Program Package

A Full page advert for your company in the NUFC match day programme.

with 4no. Hospitality Tickets @ £ 1000.00 + vat

with 10no. Hospitality Tickets @ £ 1450.00 + vat

Program Package for 2023/24 Season

A Full page advert for your company in the NUFC match day programme as well as the entire 2023/24 season.

with 4no. Hospitality Tickets @ £ 1500.00 + vat

with 10no. Hospitality Tickets @ £1950 + vat

Limited Individual Hospitality Packages

@ £75.00 + vat per person

The above includes a welcome drink on arrival, Matchday Programme and a three-course meal.

Doors open 10:45am and dress code is Smart Casual (No Replica tops).

* Any questions or to notify us of dietary requirements, please email [email protected]

Go HERE to book.

