Gateshead v Newcastle United sold out – Although possibility of small number back on sale

At 9.30am on Wednesday morning, Newcastle United made an official announcement (see below), revealing that a Gateshead v Newcastle pre-season friendly would be played on Saturday 15 June.

That actually gave only an hour’s notice before the tickets went on sale.

NUFC in their statement also saying that all ticket sales, for Gateshead and Newcastle fans, would be via the official Gateshead FC website.

That is when the fun and games started.

I’m guessing a very similar experience for everybody who then at 10.30am yesterday went on to try and get tickets.

You could just about hear the Heed website crying, as it struggled to cope with the sheer numbers of people trying to buy tickets.

It was imply a case of perseverance because, along with so many others, when I was trying to buy Gateshead v Newcastle tickets, it was a case of repeatedly the website hanging, letting you put tickets in your basket but then not able to complete the transaction, also getting a number of error messages.

It took me an hour and ten minutes before I finally managed to get tickets and on the bright side, at least a money spinner for Gateshead.

The official Gateshead site is now, not surprisingly, on Thursday morning showing the match as completely sold out, for both Newcastle and Gateshead fans.

There may be a small chance of a few tickets going back on sale, as Gateshead season ticket holders have had two tickets each set aside for them and they need to take up that option by 10.30am on Saturday 17 June. After which presumably, any tickets not taken up, will then go on sale at some point.

This now means five Newcastle United first team friendlies arranged so far, with the full 8,000 allocation at Rangers also already sold out:

Saturday 15 July

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle – sold out.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – sold out.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Newcastle United official Gateshead friendly announcement – 14 June 2023:

Newcastle United have announced a pre-season friendly against neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium next month.

Eddie Howe’s side will kick off their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign against the National League side, managed by former Magpies favourite Mike Williamson, on Saturday, 15th July (kick-off 12:30pm) before travelling to Rangers for Allan McGregor’s testimonial on Tuesday, 18th July then heading to the USA to compete in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

Gateshead enjoyed a trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy last season, although they were beaten 1-0 by FC Halifax Town at the National Stadium. They finished in 14th place in the National League following a strong end to the season and include ex-Newcastle youngsters Adam Campbell and Tom Allan in their squad, while Rob Elliot is their technical director.

Tickets for the Heed game will be sold exclusively online from 10.30am on Wednesday, 14th June via Gateshead’s website, with a limit of four tickets in each category per order.

Prices are:

Adults (22 to 64-year-old): £20

Concessions (over-65s, Blue Light, Armed Forces – serving and veteran): £15

Young adults (17 to 21-year-old): £10

Youth (16 and under): £5

Youths aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

