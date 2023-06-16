News

Garang Kuol loses out in semi-finals of Maurice Revello tournament

Garang Kuol is currently playing in the Maurice Revello tournament with the Australia Under 23 team.

Twelve countries competing in total, including France, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast.

The 18 year old Garang Kuol was a 68th minute sub in their opening group game which ended goalless against Qatar. In this format a draw sees a penalty shootout take place and the winners of that get a bonus point, Australia losing that shoot-out 4-3 but the Newcastle United teenager not taking one of the penalties.

Last Friday, Australia triumphed 3-2 against a Mediterranean Eleven (They were arranged as a group opponent at a very late stage, after Togo pulled out of the tournament with minimal notice), Garang Kuol starting the game and playing well, not getting on the scoresheet but providing two assists.

Then on Monday, appearing as a 75th minute sub with Australia 1-0 up, Garang Kuol helped take his team into the semi-finals, as he provided a late assist with Mexico defeated 2-0.

The Aussies topping their group and facing a semi-final today (Friday) against Panama and then hopefully the final on Sunday against France or Mexico.

Garang Kuol started on the bench for Australia today and all looked to be going well as Bitic gave the Aussies an 18th minute lead.

However, Contreras equalised for Panama on 38 minutes and then 18 minutes after the break Farrell was red carded, meaning Australia down to ten men

Garang Kuol came on for ten men Australia in the 76th minute but with two minutes of the ninety to go, Perdomo got the late winner to send Panama into the final.

The Newcastle teenager and his international teammates must now wait to see whether it is Mexico or France they will meet on Sunday in the third place play-off.

