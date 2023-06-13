News

Garang Kuol helps Australia into semi-finals of Maurice Revello tournament

Garang Kuol is currently playing in the Maurice Revello tournament with the Australia Under 23 team.

Twelve countries competing in total, including France, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast.

The 18 year old Garang Kuol was a 68th minute sub in their opening group game which ended goalless against Qatar. In this format a draw sees a penalty shootout take place and the winners of that get a bonus point, Australia losing that shoot-out 4-3 but the Newcastle United teenager not taking one of the penalties.

On Friday, Australia triumphed 3-2 against a Mediterranean Eleven (They were arranged as a group opponent at a very late stage, after Togo pulled out of the tournament with minimal notice), Garang Kuol starting the game and playing well, not getting on the scoresheet but providing two assists.

Then on Monday, appearing as a 75th minute sub with Australia 1-0 up, Garang Kuol helped take his team into the semi-finals, as he provided a late assist with Mexico defeated 2-0.

The Aussies topping their group and will now face a semi-final on Friday (opponents to be confirmed) and then hopefully the final on Sunday.

