Gabri Veiga looks close to becoming Eddie Howe’s first Newcastle United signing of summer 2023

Gabri Veiga is looking increasingly likely to becoming the next exciting Newcastle United signing.

Spanish media reporting that a deal appears to be imminent, with the 21 year old seemingly set to be an early summer 2023 purchase for Eddie Howe.

You can see why, as Gabri Veiga ticks so many boxes that fit perfectly the Newcastle United recruitment strategy.

Gabri Veiga has been regularly linked with Newcastle United since early 2023 and as a rising star of La Liga, his progress this season has been stunning.

Playing for unfashionable Celta Vigo (finished 17th in La Liga), the 21 year old (birthday was only last week), the central midfielder has scored a very impressive nine goals and got four assists in only 27 La Liga starts (and eight sub appearances) this season. Celta Vigo only scored 41 goals all season and the then 20 year old directly involved in a third of them.

Any number of clubs have also been linked with the exciting Spanish Under 21 international, including Real Madrid, anadded attraction is that Gabri Veiga had his release clause made public back in March, that figure is 40m euros (approximately £35m).

Which is obviously very reasonable indeed, if this 21 year shows he can keep on scoring regularly from midfield in La Liga…and possibly beyond.

Back in March (2023) the Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino admitted that his club were very likely to lose Gabri Veiga this summer.

Mundo Deportivo quoting the club’s President:

“We don’t want to sell Gabri Veiga but he will be bought from us and there is nothing we can do about it.

“We know some of the offers [that other clubs are prepared to make] and it is impossible [to compete with them].

“There are several clubs wanting Gabri Veiga.

“To make it clear though, he is not for sale.

“We have nothing to negotiate with anyone….we refer to the clause.

“Four clubs from the top ten in the Premier League have asked about him.

“The decision is Gabri’s, he will play wherever he chooses.”

The overwhelming majority of the spending by Eddie Howe and these Newcastle United owners has been on players with their best years ahead of them.

The four big (in terms of transfer fee) signings have been a 21 year old Anthony Gordon, Isak and Botman were 22 when signed, whilst Bruno was 24 when arriving at St James’ Park.

This is potentially where something like qualifying for the Champions League could help tip the balance with a number of potential signings this summer, Gabri Veiga possibly one of them…

