Gabby Agbonlahor advises Newcastle United what their summer transfer priorities are

With only five days to go until the summer 2023 transfer window officially opens, Gabby Agbonlahor has been advising a number of Premier League clubs as to where their priorities should lie.

The transfer window opens on Wednesday 14 June, eventually closing at 11pm on Friday 1 September.

In a feature presented as Gabby Agbonlahor advising ‘big six’ Premier League clubs on who they need to buy, interesting to see which players and positions and indeed clubs(!), are included…

Gabby Agbonlahor advises ‘big six‘ Premier League clubs on what their transfer priorities should be this summer, speaking to Talksport:

Gabby Agbonlahor on Manchester United:

“Forget every position apart from striker.

“I would go and get Harry Kane, give Daniel Levy an offer he wouldn’t refuse.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Liverpool:

“Liverpool need a list of players.

“I think Mac Allister will be perfect for them.

“Liverpool need more legs in that midfield, so another defensive midfielder [as well].”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Arsenal:

“Arsenal know what they are doing.

“They wouldn’t let Granit Xhaka go if they didn’t have a big big player set up.

“They have probably arranged this already with Declan Rice.

“They do need a finisher as well.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Tottenham:

“I would say the big position for them is number ten.

“I would go and get Ward-Prowse, get him at a cut fee.

“They need more creativity in that midfield, maybe a James Maddison, although I don’t think he will go to Spurs.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Chelsea

“Chelsea don’t need anyone, they need to get rid of players.

“If there was though a player I think they need, is another midfielder to partner Enzo Fernandez.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Newcastle United:

“I would say Newcastle…

“Go out and get a top top left-back.

“They have got Matt Targett, Dan Burn.

“Dan Burn is a very good left-back but I think his best position would be centre-half.

“You are playing in big European competitions like Champions League, you need a top top left-back.

“So for me I would [for Newcastle United] get a top left back.”

Amusingly, Newcastle United now seemingly impossible to ignore, included in a ‘big six‘, with Champions Man City apparently not seen as needing anybody this summer, not as an essential anyway.

To be fair, where Newcastle are concerned, Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t saying anything that probably a majority of Newcastle United fans are also saying. Left-back viewed as a position where almost certainly NUFC will strengthen, the likes of Kieran Tierney strongly mentioned in recent months.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does, as despite not looking like it should work, nobody can claim that the Newcastle Head Coach’s defensive strategy – including Dan Burn on the left – hasn’t worked, with no Premier League club conceding less goals than NUFC.

Part of that strategy having seen Dan Burn largely stay back and ensure three defenders are around, to allow Kieran Trippier pretty much total freedom to get forward at will.

Will Eddie Howe totally change his tactics to incorporate a more attacking left-back, or potentially mix it up through the season?

Either way, I don’t think any Newcastle fan will be backing against another left-back arriving this summer, especially with Champions League football to play, plus hopefully another serious challenge on a domestic cup or two.

