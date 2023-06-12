Transfer Market

Feyenoord official announcement – Exciting young Newcastle United player arrives on loan

Monday has seen Feyenoord put out an official announcement, confirming the loan of an exciting Newcastle United player.

Yankuba Minteh signed by Eddie Howe and NUFC today (Monday 12 June 2023) then instantly loaned out to the Dutch champions.

The loan agreement will see the teenage winger go on loan for the entirety of the 2023/24 season to Feyenoord.

Feyenoord official announcement– 12 June 2023:

‘Feyenoord loans Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United FC

‘Feyenoord has signed a lease agreement with Newcastle United FC for Yankuba Minteh. The 18-year-old winger comes over for one season from the Premier League club from the northeast of England, which took him over from Odense Boldklub.

‘I am looking forward to playing for the reigning Dutch champion,’ says Minteh. ‘It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.’

The arrival of the still young Minteh means an extra option on the flanks for head coach Arne Slot. The fast-born Gambian traded Steve Biko FC in his native country for the Danish Odense in 2022. There he was already transferred to the main force after two games in the Under 19.

In his debut match, he immediately scored the winning goal in the match against the later Danish national champions FC Copenhagen. In seventeen games for the first team, he scored four times and provided six assists. The good results in the Danish league meant that he was called up for the Gambian national team for the first time last autumn.

Minteh will join Feyenoord 1 at the start of the preparation for the new season.’

