Opinion

Eddie Howe stands alone

Eddie Howe is the last man standing.

Of the English managers in charge of Premier League clubs when the 2022/23 season kicked off, ten months later he is the only one of them remaining.

A quite incredible statistic, one that you don’t see in any other major European league.

Frank Lampard started last season in charge of Everton but was sacked mid-campaign.

Scott Parker kicked off 2022/23 in charge of Bournemouth but was sacked within a month.

Steven Gerrard was the Villa manager last August but booted out as they struggled.

Other English managers getting the chance during last season but none have survived.

Gary O’Neil disgracefully sacked by Bournemouth.

Graham Potter ludicrously sacked at Chelsea just when he looked as though he was turning it around, then the hilarious and bizarre appointment of Frank Lampard (What were they thinking???) in his place.

Sam Allardyce in and out of Leeds, Dean Smith the same at Leicester.

You also had a number of interim / caretaker English managers in place during last season and none of them survived either, in terms of remaining / becoming permanent manager – Mason at Spurs, Davis at Wolves and Aaron Danks at Villa.

As things now stand, there are 12 nationalities represented amongst the 20 Premier League managers set to take on the 2023/24 season:

Spain – Pep Guardiola (Man City), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Julen Lopetegui (Wolves), Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

England – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United), Sean Dyche (Everton)

Wales – Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Rob Edwards (Luton)

Germany – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Holland – Erik ten Hag (Man Utd)

Belgium – Vincent Kompany (Burnley)

Italy – Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

Portugal – Marco Silva (Fulham)

Denmark – Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Scotland – David Moyes (West Ham)

Australia – Ange Postecoglou (Spurs)

Argentina – Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea)

There are four English managers but Roy Hodgson turns 76 before the new season starts, so is surely only a short-term fix, whilst with Sheffield United and Everton very likely to be struggling, I wouldn’t be betting on their English bosses still being in their jobs for long.

Eddie Howe the stand out (only?) big English hope?

The thing is, this is a very unique situation.

You simply don’t get this in the other major European leagues. There are more Spanish managers in the Premier League than there are managers who aren’t Spanish in La Liga!

Having a quick look, the situation in the other big five European league appears to be:

La Liga – 13 Spanish managers, 4 who are from elsewhere, 3 posts currently vacant

Bundesliga – 12 German manager, 6 from elsewhere

Serie A – 15 Italian managers, 4 from elsewhere, 1 post currently vacant

Ligue 1 – 10 French managers, 5 from elsewhere, 3 posts currently vacant

Every other European league, the vast majority of managers are from that country.

Why is the Premier League / England so different?

Are there not enough decent English managers?

Is it because the Premier League is the biggest, richest, strongest… it then attracts the best managers from all of these other countries?

Or is it a combination of these two factors, or potentially other ones as well / instead of?

Interested to hear your views.

