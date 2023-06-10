Opinion

Deloitte Football Money League called in to adjudicate – Newcastle United have ‘historically’ never been big

I felt I had no alternative but to call in the Deloitte Football Money League in to referee.

This follows claims by some that Newcastle United have ‘historically’ never been big.

Some very inventive uses of the term ‘historically’… which coincidentally always seem to see the clock start at the most convenient point in time.

This time though, the historic bit really taking the proverbial biscuit.

The last time I looked, ‘history’ simply means looking back at past events, facts and so on.

So if you are talking about the history of a football club, that is everything that has happened since it was formed, which in the case of Newcastle United is 1892 up to the present day, some 131 years of its history and counting.

Anyway, this latest distorted use of ‘history’ / ‘historically’ has been sparked by the announcement on Friday of the Newcastle United shirt sponsor deal.

With it being a company (Sela) owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF, some laughable outrage that this is grossly unfair, cheating and so on. This despite the shirt sponsorship deal having been widely reported as £25m per season, which is a minimum of at least £15m less than all of the ‘big six’ despite Newcastle United able to offer Champions League exposure, unlike three of the ‘big six’…

With also a massive fanbase, shirt sales guaranteed to be huge for the news season (just look at the scenes this morning when the new home shirt went on sale), chosen for live UK TV 22 games out of 26 in 2023 in the second half of last season… many Newcastle United fans (and less biased / daft neutrals) thinking that actually £25m is a bit of a bargain for Sela.

Anyway, some of the reaction has been hilarious, one journalist claiming that Sela are a new totally made up company, only invented as a front to allow money to be pumped into Newcastle United. This despite any clown being able to check online, where you can easily discover the company was founded in 1997 (26 years ago!), Sela specialising in offering event management services, including in football and boxing.

However, really going off the daftness measurement, was another journalist declaring that the new Newcastle United sponsorship deal has to be investigated because ‘historically’ Everton have had bigger sponsorship deals than Newcastle United and are obviously a ‘historically’ much bigger club etc etc.

Hmmm.

This is where I thought it prudent to call in the Deloitte Football Money League to adjudicate.

That awkward thing called facts…

Where exactly do Newcastle United ‘historically’ rank when it comes to the business of football?

When it comes to generating money, whether through matchday revenue, commercial revenue and so on.

The first ever Deloitte Football Money League report was for the 1995/96 season and had these top placings (tables via wikipedia):

The Deloitte Football Money League report for the 1996/97 season had these top placings:

The Deloitte Football Money League report for the 2002/03 season had these top placings:

The Deloitte Football Money League report for the 2003/04 season had these top placings:

As you can see, the very first (1995/96) Deloitte Football Money League had Newcastle United in eighth, rising to fifth in 1997/98.

Sir Bobby Robson getting Newcastle United competitive once again and access to Champions League football / cash, rising to ninth again in 2002/03.

Even in 2003/04 staying as high as eleventh, only four English clubs and ten in total ahead, despite failing to make the Champions League group stage that season.

This idea that modern history (which for most people is Premier League era stuff) proves Newcastle United have never been competitive is crazy.

Indeed, despite 14 life-sucking seasons kicking off under Mike Ashley, this is where Newcastle United figure overall in the Deloitte Football Money League history:

As you can see, despite those 14 Ashley years and so many seasons without Champions League football / cash, apart from the ‘big six’, no other English club coming close.

Newcastle United with three top ten placings and 16 in the top twenty when it comes to generating cash.

A Newcastle United competing in the Champions League guarantees a club that will once again be competing off the pitch, as well as on it.

Interesting where the 2023/24 season will see NUFC place when it comes to the Deloitte Football Money League.

As for Everton? They have never finished higher than 17th in the Deloitte list and despite everything that Mike Ashley did to harm our club on and off the pitch, it wasn’t until 2017/18 when Everton (17th) sneaked ahead of NUFC (19th) for the very first time (when both in the top tier).

