Transfer Market

Dan Ashworth now in Milan to conclude Sandro Tonali transfer to Newcastle United

Dan Ashworth is now in Milan.

The Newcastle United Sporting Director travelling to Italy to finalise the transfer of Sandro Tonali.

Things have moved on rapidly from the initial news on Tuesday night, that revealed Eddie Howe had prioritised the AC Milan player as his top midfield target and that a bid had gone in from Newcastle United.

The media in Milan appear to be resigned to the fact that the Serie A club is now set to lose one of its star players and the conversation is about when, not if, Sandro Tonali will become a Newcastle player.

Wednesday saw widespread reporting in both England and Italy, that the two clubs had reached the point where they were close to completing the final deal. With the eventual transfer fee expected to be in the same ballpark as the one that took Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, that new NUFC club record in summer 2022 was £59m plus a potential £4m in future add-ons.

Personal terms appear to have been no problem, with Sandro Tonali expected to become Newcastle United’s top wage earner on up to £150,000, though no surprise if Tonali’s arrival would see the NUFC hierarchy give the likes of Bruno Guimaraes parity, by bumping up his current deal which isn’t a million miles away from what Tonali is expected to be on.

The media in Italy saying that if / when Sandro Tonali signs for Newcastle, it will see his wage increase by something in the region of between doubling and trebling it.

Craig Hope of The Mail is one of those reporting on Dan Ashworth in Milan.

He says that intermediaries have this week negotiated the outline of the transfer and that now the presence of Dan Ashworth very much points to the final details close to being ticked off.

Not taking anything for granted but I think this move is now happening and Dan Ashworth now in place to reach agreement with AC Milan on how exactly the deal is structured, with how much to be paid up front and when the subsequent instalments will be paid. Obviously the more money to be paid in future instalments the better, giving Newcastle the most flexibility to do other business this summer on top of Sandro Tonali.

At 23, the AC Milan midfielder very much fits in with the clear recruitment strategy, that has seen the overwhelming majority of the cash these past 18 months spent on (ages at the time of signing) a 21 year old (Gordon), two 22 year olds (Botman and Isak) and a 24 year old (Bruno).

Sandro Tonali will captain Italy at this month’s Under-21 Euros and they start with a group game against France on Thursday night (tonight) at 7.45pm, earlier that day Anthony Gordon and England take on the Czech Republic in their opening group match at 5pm.

Italy will play their three group games in Romania at the Cluj Arena and play Switzerland on Sunday in their second group game, before on Wednesday the third and final one against Norway.

The tournament is jointly hosted by Romania and Georgia, with quarters finals on 1 and 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

So, if everything does get finalised with the transfer, my assumption would be that a medical would be sorted in between group matches and then the big eventual public unveiling with photo shoot and club interviews etc once Italy complete their participation in these Under 21 Euros.

It will be a massive boost if / when Newcastle United can make Sandro Tonali a summer addition.

