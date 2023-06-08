Opinion

Congratulations to West Ham

I mentioned the other day that I would be happy for West Ham United and their supporters, if they lifted the Europa Conference League trophy against Fiorentina.

In a dramatic ending to last night’s match, former Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen raced through in the 90th minute to clinch a 2-1 victory for the Hammers.

The ecstasy on the West Ham players and fans faces was there for all to see on the final whistle.

There was a very touching moment when David Moyes placed his winners medal around his elderly father’s neck. Memories of my own proud Dad were certainly stirred.

Nobody should begrudge Moyes and West Ham a little bit of glory, but lots of the usual suspects went out of their way on their own fans forum, to belittle the achievement and the competition afterwards.

No prizes for guessing who.

Some of the more intelligent posters reminded the bitterest ones, how they themselves had celebrated when their own team had won the League 1 play-off against Wycombe Wanderers in 2022, also how they rejoiced after beating Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s trophy not so long ago.

I accept that David Moyes will never ever win a popularity contest on Wearside, but found the backlash extraordinary, coming from supporters of a team with almost zero European pedigree.

Going back just over twenty years ago, Peter Reid’s Sunderland knocked the chance back of a place in the Intertoto Cup.

There was a guaranteed entry for the winners to go straight into the following season’s UEFA Cup and Newcastle duly entered.

We went all the way to the final, where we eventually lost on away goals after a second leg 4-4 draw at St James’ Park against Troyes.

The competition proved to come in handy though and after a competitive pre-season Newcastle, came storming out the blocks at the beginning of the 2001/02 season.

We were even top of of the Premier League on Christmas Day, went on to finish fourth and secure a place in the Champions League.

Any European football shouldn’t be scoffed at, especially by fans of EFL clubs.

Jose Mourinho and his Roma side were over the moon to break their European drought last season by winning the Europa Conference League trophy.

Well done to the Hammers on lifting their second European trophy, to go alongside their European Cup Winners Cup success of 1965 (they coincidentally have also won the Intertoto Cup along with Newcastle United).

