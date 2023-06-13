Transfer Market

Championship club keen to recruit Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser this summer – Report

When it comes to current players with no futures at Newcastle United, then Ryan Fraser would be top of that list.

The winger played 311 minutes of Premier League football in the 2022/23 season, three starts and five sub appearances.

However, in the final seven months of the season, Ryan Fraser totally frozen out, as a rare public example of Eddie Howe’s anger shown, when for whatever reason(s), he sent the player to train with the kids.

NUFC will have to take a hit with Ryan Fraser.

He still has two years left on the ridiculously long contract Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce handed him three years ago.

I think for sure he will be removed from the club and a financial loss taken, to enable a club, probably second tier, to be able to afford him.

Salvation may be at hand.

On Tuesday (13 June 2023), the main East Anglian local media, The Pink Un, is reporting that their information is that David Wagner wants to take Ryan Fraser to Norwich City.

Norwich / Wagner appear to be very much going for ‘experience’ when it comes to a promotion push for the 2023/24 season.

They have already signed Burnley forward Ashley Barnes, Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey and Fulham defender Shane Duffy this summer.

So fingers crossed that Ryan Fraser will soon be joining them.

