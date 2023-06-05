Opinion

Champions League group for Newcastle United – This would be perfect three clubs to face

Who do you fancy getting in our Champions League group?

You can’t deny it, there won’t be a single Newcastle United fan where it hasn’t crossed their mind.

After a couple of decades in the wilderness, Newcastle supporters pondering who their Champions League group stage opponents will be…

I was interested to see on Sunday night on The Mag this explanation, of the other 25 clubs to have also already qualified for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage and who Newcastle United could potentially face.

Four Four Two having listed the following 26 Champion League group stage confirmed contenders.

Pot 1

Sevilla (Europa League holders)

Manchester City (1st in the Premier League)

Barcelona (1st in La Liga)

Napoli (1st in Serie A)

Bayern Munich (1st in the Bundesliga)

Paris Saint-Germain (1st in Ligue 1)

Benfica (1st in Portuguese Primeira Liga)

Pot 1 or 2

Inter Milan (2nd/3rd/4th in Serie A)

Pot 1 or 3

Feyenoord (1st in Eredivisie)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (2nd in La Liga)

Manchester United (3rd in the Premier League)

Borussia Dortmund (2nd in the Bundesliga)

Atletico Madrid (3rd in La Liga)

RB Leipzig (3rd in the Bundesliga)

Porto (2nd in Portuguese Primeira Liga)

Arsenal (2nd in the Premier League)

Pot 2 or 3

Shakhtar Donetsk (1st in the Ukrainian Premier League)

Pot 3

Red Bull Salzburg (1st in the Austrian Bundesliga)

AC Milan (3rd/4th in Serie A)

Lazio (2nd/3rd in Serie A)

Red Star Belgrade (1st in Serbian SuperLiga)

Pot 3 or 4

Real Sociedad (4th in La Liga)

Celtic (1st in Scottish Premiership)

Newcastle United (4th in the Premier League)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)

Pot 4

Union Berlin (4th in the Bundesliga)

Lens (2nd in Ligue 1)

The Champions League Group Stage will be drawn…

Newcastle United fans will discover our first set of Champions League group opponents for next season when the draw is made on Thursday 31 August (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

The Champions League Group Stage matches will begin…

The first round of group stage matches will take place on 19 and 20 September 2023.

The final round of group matches will be played on 12 and 13 December.

So who do you fancy getting in NUFC’s group?

I think for most of us it is a balance between getting some exciting looking opponents and at the same time wanting the best possible chance of progressing.

Bottom line is, for me at least, you don’t want the three very best most attractive opposition clubs, nor do you want the three lowest ability least attractive oppositions (though I accept these things don’t always go hand in hand.

Looking at the options, nothing of course is going to be easy, but I do think there are some clubs that stand out.

In pot one, I think it is a no-brainer to hope for Sevilla. They are clearly no mugs but having qualified via that rubbish Europa League final and from bits I have seen of them earlier last season, I think they are definitely beatable. Sevilla is a canny destination to visit as well, plus I think avoiding the likes of Bayern, PSG and Barcelona would be preferable.

I must admit, Real Madrid is on my bucket list (I went to Barcelona twice when we played them previously). Whatever problems they are going through with squad turnover and so on though, they would still be amongst the toughest possible competition, certainly in pot two.

Borussia Dortmund is another I definitely want to go to one day, they have as good a fanbase as any and their support is massive. Trips to Germany are always good. I go with Dortmund just ahead of Real Madrid.

It looks to be all up in the air as to whether Newcastle United are in pot three or four, so difficult to know for sure what the possibilities will be.

However, definitely wouldn’t want Celtic after the way their fans have went on, both at friendlies up at their place and an absolute disgrace a significant minority of them when had them down for the Beardsley and Shearer testimonials. I can’t see any positives out of playing them, on or off the pitch, plus it would be their cup final if playing us. With Rangers I wouldn’t be expecting trouble, that tournament at SJP went off really well and our trips up there have been great and trouble free down the years, certainly in my time! However, they are in the play-offs and I wouldn’t want them either, mainly because it would be such a massive game for them, more desperate to beat us than your average European opposition.

Lazio and AC Milan are in pot three and attractive opposition, though not easy matches.

Looking at the play-offs, you have the likes of Copenhagen which I wouldn’t mind, both in terms of beatable opposition and a chance of a trip there, can’t say I would fancy a trip to Galatasaray or indeed any other Turkish club. Marseille and PSV I would also pass on, though somewhere like Sturm Graz or Young Boys could be decent.

So when it comes to my ideal Champions League group for Newcastle United when the draw is made at the end of August, I would fancy (second choices in brackets):

Sevilla (Benfica)

Borussia Dortmund (Real Madrid)

Sturm Graz (Young Boys)

