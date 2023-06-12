Champions League 2023/24 win? Bookies rank Man City, Newcastle United, Man U, Arsenal chances
Some very interesting Champions League odds for this next up 2023/24 season where Newcastle United are concerned.
After an outstanding season, the bookies and punters clearly not seeing NUFC as a club that are going to be one season wonders.
On Saturday, we saw the final of the 2022/23 Champion League, Man City finally getting their hands on the trophy at the expense of Inter.
The bookies very quick to put up the odds for the upcoming season’s Champions League…
Listed below are the general Champions League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:
2/1 Man City
7/1 Bayern Munich
10/1 PSG
12/1 Real Madrid, Barcelona
16/1 Man Utd, Arsenal
25/1 Newcastle United, Napoli
33/1 Inter, Atletico Madrid
40/1 AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund
This really shows just how far Newcastle United have come in such a short space of time.
Now only 25/1 to win the Champions League, when less than two years and kicking off the 2021/22 Premier League season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, you would have got significantly higher odds on Newcastle United having any remote chance of even qualifying for the Champions League.
Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:
Win the Premier League:
4/6 Man City
9/1 Liverpool, Arsenal
12/1 Man Utd
14/1 Newcastle United
16/1 Chelsea
50/1 Tottenham
66/1 Brighton
250/1 Aston Villa
500/1 West Ham, Brentford
800/1 Everton
1,000/1 Fulham, Wolves, Palace, Forest
1,500/1 Bournemouth, Burnley
2,500 Sheffield United
5,000/1 Luton
Premier League relegation:
1/3 Luton
10/11 Sheffield United
2/1 Bournemouth
9/4 Burnley
11/4 Forest
4/1 Everton, Fulham
11/2 Wolves
9/1 Palace
10/1 Brentford
20/1 West Ham
(You can get 250/1 on Newcastle United to go down)
Finish top four:
1/20 Man City
5/6 Liverpool, Arsenal
11/10 Man Utd
5/4 Newcastle United
11/8 Chelsea
7/2 Tottenham
5/1 Brighton
12/1 Aston Villa
20/1 West Ham
Finish top six:
1/100 Man City
1/4 Liverpool, Arsenal,
1/4 Man Utd
1/2 Newcastle United
8/13 Chelsea
11/8 Tottenham
2/1 Brighton
3/1 Aston Villa
7/1 West Ham
11/1 Brentford
