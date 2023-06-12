News

Champions League 2023/24 win? Bookies rank Man City, Newcastle United, Man U, Arsenal chances

Some very interesting Champions League odds for this next up 2023/24 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

After an outstanding season, the bookies and punters clearly not seeing NUFC as a club that are going to be one season wonders.

On Saturday, we saw the final of the 2022/23 Champion League, Man City finally getting their hands on the trophy at the expense of Inter.

The bookies very quick to put up the odds for the upcoming season’s Champions League…

Listed below are the general Champions League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:

2/1 Man City

7/1 Bayern Munich

10/1 PSG

12/1 Real Madrid, Barcelona

16/1 Man Utd, Arsenal

25/1 Newcastle United, Napoli

33/1 Inter, Atletico Madrid

40/1 AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund

This really shows just how far Newcastle United have come in such a short space of time.

Now only 25/1 to win the Champions League, when less than two years and kicking off the 2021/22 Premier League season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, you would have got significantly higher odds on Newcastle United having any remote chance of even qualifying for the Champions League.

Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2023/24 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/6 Man City

9/1 Liverpool, Arsenal

12/1 Man Utd

14/1 Newcastle United

16/1 Chelsea

50/1 Tottenham

66/1 Brighton

250/1 Aston Villa

500/1 West Ham, Brentford

800/1 Everton

1,000/1 Fulham, Wolves, Palace, Forest

1,500/1 Bournemouth, Burnley

2,500 Sheffield United

5,000/1 Luton

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Luton

10/11 Sheffield United

2/1 Bournemouth

9/4 Burnley

11/4 Forest

4/1 Everton, Fulham

11/2 Wolves

9/1 Palace

10/1 Brentford

20/1 West Ham

(You can get 250/1 on Newcastle United to go down)

Finish top four:

1/20 Man City

5/6 Liverpool, Arsenal

11/10 Man Utd

5/4 Newcastle United

11/8 Chelsea

7/2 Tottenham

5/1 Brighton

12/1 Aston Villa

20/1 West Ham

Finish top six:

1/100 Man City

1/4 Liverpool, Arsenal,

1/4 Man Utd

1/2 Newcastle United

8/13 Chelsea

11/8 Tottenham

2/1 Brighton

3/1 Aston Villa

7/1 West Ham

11/1 Brentford

