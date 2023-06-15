News

Callum Wilson on hearing the Champions League music and explains bouncing back with Newcastle United

I must admit, I thought that when Callum Wilson was selected for the squad and then played out in Qatar, that was his late and final international swansong with England.

It was a fully deserved World Cup call up, as the striker’s goals (six in ten Premier League starts) and all round form had helped Newcastle United into third place heading into the mid-season tournament break.

After the World Cup though most surprising was a real slump in form for Newcastle United, with goals in particular really drying up.

Only one goal for NUFC in thirteen games after his time in Qatar, leaving Callum Wilson increasingly used as a sub. Left out of the England get together and matches in March 2023, surely the forward’s international career now at an end and unless things changed, his position at St James’ Park also in doubt.

However, as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent.

Callum Wilson bouncing back to form with a vengeance in the final eight weeks of the season after that last international break in March.

Newcastle United scored 29 goals in their final 12 matches of the season and Callum Wilson scored 11 of them, despite only six starts and the other six games coming off the bench.

An incredible turnaround with Newcastle United AND now an easy choice for Gareth Southgate once again. Remarkable.

Callum Wilson hoping to get time on the pitch once again with England as they play Malta on Friday and then North Macedonia on Monday.

Callum Wilson explaining to the Irish News how he managed to bounce back from his post-World Cup loss of form and goals:

“I was finding myself on the bench and was used to playing week in, week out.

“All of a sudden, I was watching from the sidelines and coming on for 10 minutes at the end of the game.

“I didn’t like that.

“You want to play.

“You work hard all week and then on a matchday it is where you want to perform and score goals. I wasn’t getting to do that and knew I had to make sure I was working even harder to get back into the team.

“We went to Dubai for a mid-season training camp and we had five days there when we didn’t play football.

“We got to sit back and think, ‘yes it has been a fantastic start to the season but it has turned into a bad season’ when I was out of the team so I had to basically pull my finger out and start scoring goals again.”

Let the music play:

“I went to the [Sam Fender] concert with my wife at St James’ Park.

“There was a sea of black and white and, before he came out, he actually played the Champions League song and everyone was cheering and I was like, ‘this is absolutely real’.

“I could see how much it meant to everybody in the stadium at that time.

“Hearing the anthem in the stadium, without actually walking out to play, was surreal. This is going to happen next season and I cannot wait to get started.”

