Callum Wilson loving living the dream as Harry Kane England understudy for Germany 2024 Euros

Callum Wilson stepped up and made it 12 goals in 13 matches.

What a funny old game it is.

In less than eleven weeks of football, the fortunes of Callum Wilson, for club and country, now completely transformed.

Callum Wilson rightly got his chance to go to Qatar and played for his country in a major tournament.

As he had been for Newcastle United in the opening months of the season, he was sharp and made a real positive contribution.

However, in the three months that followed that World Cup, Callum Wilson wasn’t the same player.

Who knows what was wrong but he struggled in his general play, didn’t look sharp, his touch not great, one goal in thirteen appearances. It wasn’t even remarked upon when Callum Wilson was left out of the March get together and matches for England, Euro 24 group qualifier wins over Italy and Ukraine.

There then followed an amazing turnaround, as 31 year old Callum Wilson then bounced back, starting off a goal and a win over Man U on 2 April.

That started a run of 11 Premier League goals in six starts and six sub appearances. Zero surprise when named in the June squad for England.

Callum Wilson is now loving living the dream as Harry Kane’s England understudy for the Germany 2024 Euros.

Can we really be looking so far ahead… and what about the competition?

Well, it is now actually less than a year until those 2024 Euros in Germany AND Callum Wilson is the most in-from Premier League striker around. Since the start of April, Erling Haaland has eight PL goals, Harry Kane with nine. Lagging behind the eleven for a Callum Wilson who is only starting half the games for Newcastle.

No reason to think this can’t continue into the new season, Callum Wilson used sparingly for Newcastle United AND England, bringing the best possible conclusion for club and country. Gareth Southgate certainly seems to believe.

So long as Callum Wilson keeps performing for Newcastle, I think he is nailed on as understudy for Harry Kane, right through to and including those Euros in Germany, which kick off on 14 June 2024.

Since getting back into the England picture under Gareth Southgate, Callum Wilson has had three appearances.

At the World Cup a 58th minute replacement for Harry Kane as England beat Wales 3-0.

At the World Cup a 76th minute replacement for Harry Kane as England won 6-2 against Iran, Callum Wilson an assist for the last goal as he unselfishly put it on a plate for Grealish, rather than shooting himself.

Last night a 60th minute replacement for Harry Kane as England won 4-0 against Malta, Callum Wilson scoring the fourth after winning the penalty himself.

Callum Wilson loving the way his career is going, thriving for club and country:

“I managed to get into the position and I see Phil Foden in the box, when the ball was blocked I was one of the first people to call for it (a penalty for handball).

“It was about a minute later the referee blew the whistle and we weren’t sure what was going on, as we didn’t know if we had VAR.

“I was happy to step up and take it (the penalty) and put it away!

“It is always an honour to play for your country and then to score, it tops it all off really.

“It makes all of the hard work that you have put in to get yourself here, worthwhile.

“Probably the only downside is that I didn’t score more.

“I had a couple of chances but it was a great team performance.

“We were very clinical and ruthless in the first half and it kind of put the game to bed, then it gives players like myself an opportunity to get on the pitch.

“We have not played as a team in a while and the Premier League ended about two and a half weeks ago.

“We blew away the cobwebs during the week, then put in a great performance against Malta.

“Any time you have away from the football field you are going to have a bit of rust, when you come back to it, but we managed to keep in shape and come back.

“The intensity of training is always high, the standard is really high.”

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona

Iceland v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Holland v Spain or Italy (Sven Botman) – Nations League third place play-off

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

