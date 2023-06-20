News

Callum Wilson helps England complete seventh heaven demolition

Callum Wilson picked up his eighth England cap on Monday night.

Old Trafford the venue as the Newcastle United striker helped his international team complete a seventh heaven demolition job.

Friday had seen Callum Wilson replace Harry Kane with 60 minutes on the clock and the NUFC forward score his second England career goal, from the penalty spot.

Once again Callum Wilson replacing Harry Kane last night but the move coming a minute too late. Wilson subbed on in the 74th minute, just seconds after Kane had scored from the spot.

The signs are looking very good for Callum Wilson.

After a poor / indifferent few months following the Qatar World Cup, with one goal in thirteen matches for Newcastle and left out of the March 2023 England matches and get together, Callum Wilson then scored 11 goals for Newcastle in April and May from just six starts and six sub appearances. That ensured his return to the England squad and it is now looking very much as though he is carving out his place as understudy and first replacement for Harry Kane.

Kane’s penalty was his second goal and England’s seventh of the night, as they smashed a feeble North Macedonia side, the final stats showed England 14-0 in terms of total shots, 10-0 when it came to shots on target, 7-0 on corners.

You can’t argue with a 7-0 scoreline and England could only win against what was in front of them but North Macedonia are ranked 65th in the world, behind the likes of Qatar and Jamaica.

As well as Kane’s double and strikes from Phillips and Rashford, man of the match Saka notched a brilliant hat-trick.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out with Kyle Walker given a game, however, the way looks wide open now for both the Newcastle defender and Callum Wilson to be part of the England squad in Germany next June for the Euros.

With four wins from four and a +14 goal difference, England already look all but qualified with four games remaining. Yet again they have battered poor opposition and played some lovely football but as always, when Gareth Southgate then gets to major finals you worry if he then yet again retreats into his usual negative mindset when eventually meeting decent level opposition in the knockout stages.

England though must have a chance for sure and it will be great to see the likes of Pope, Trippier and Wilson hopefully once again representing NUFC at a major finals, plus potentially one or two more Newcastle United players, already on the NUFC books or possibly set to sign this summer…

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

England 7 North Macedonia 0 Euro Qualifier

England took apart a very poor opposition at Old Trafford. Goals from Rashford, Phillips, Kane (2) and Saka (3) doing the business.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out, whilst Callum Wilson won his eighth cap when replacing Harry Kane on 74 minutes, seconds after Kane had made it 7-0.

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

