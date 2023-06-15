News

Callum Wilson contract surprise – Set for talks with Newcastle United

It had been widely reported that Callum Wilson had some years remaining on his Newcastle United deal.

However, the striker has now explained the true position.

Although nothing official had ever been announced by the club, it was thought Callum Wilson had seen his contract extended to the end of June 2026.

However, Callum Wilson now explaining his true contract position to journalists:

“I am only contracted until next year [30 June 2024].

“Newcastle [United] is a fantastic place at the moment and I am enjoying my football.

“My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point and hopefully it [my future] will be with Newcastle.”

So less than 13 months to go for the number nine.

Callum Wilson turns 32 in February 2024, so it will interesting to see what will happen between himself and the club.

My assumption would be the club very happy to add a year on but guessing Callum Wilson looking for a couple of years to take him to end of June 2026.

This now looks to be the Newcastle United contracts position overall, as to when they end.

When the retained list was published this weekend, it stated that no offer had been made to Matty Longstaff or Ciaran Clark but that Matt Ritchie had been extended to end of June 2024 as well as Mark Glliespie the same, plus Dan Burn extended to end of June 2025.

The club also stating offers of contract extensions had been made to Karius and Dummett.

End of Newcastle United contracts:

30 June 2023

Clark, Matty Longstaff

30 June 2024

Wilson, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Hendrick, Watts, Dummett(*), Ritchie, Gillespie, Karius(*)

30 June 2025

Dubravka, Trippier, Joelinton, Lewis, Fraser, Darlow, Burn

30 June 2026

ASM, Targett, Pope, Almiron, Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno, Hayden,

30 June 2027

Botman, Murphy, Willock, Ashby

30 June 2028

Gordon (***When deal announced, contract only described as ‘long-term’ but this (as a minimum contract length) appears to be most likely judged on media reports), Isak, Kuol

