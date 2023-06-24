Opinion

BBC Sport readers preferred first choice Newcastle United team for next season – Interesting!

This is interesting from BBC Sport.

They asked Newcastle United fans to give them their ideal starting eleven for 12 August 2023.

BBC Sport with… ‘The new Premier League season is on the way. We asked who you would recruit for the 2023-24 season? And who would make your starting XI for the opening day?’

So what have they come up with?

Well, safe to say, that not in my wildest dreams (or should that be nightmares…?) would I have guessed at this Newcastle United team as the ideal one for the BBC Sport NUFC fans taking part…

To be fair, this BBC Sport team went up on Monday (19 June 2023), which was the day before we first learnt that Sandro Tonali was a target for Newcastle United.

Even so though, some of these choices!!!

Fabian Schar were arguably the best central defensive partnership in the Premier League last season, nobody conceded fewer goals than Newcastle. Not a single Newcastle fan I have spoken to these past ten months (and more!) has said they’d rather have Harry Maguire. Laporte, after I checked up, has become a squad player at Man City. I wouldn’t be averse to signing him but I doubt very much he would win any NUFC fan vote over Schar.

Bruno Guimaraes playing wide left…?

As for Newcastle fans on BBC Sport having James Ward-Prowse in the team and not Joelinton???

As I say, this team was selected before the Tonali rumours started, BUT it wasn’t before the speculation about whether Barella could be signed, nor indeed ongoing interest / speculation about Maddision. Very strange that these Newcastle fans on BBC Sport were dreaming of Ward-Prowse ahead of Maddison and/or Barella.

At the top of the pitch we have another laugh.

Callum Wilson scored 18 goals last season, only four Premier League strikers managed more. Indeed, Wilson finished the season in the best form of any forward, in the final 12 games (six starts and six sub appearances) he scored 11 PL goals.

Meanwhile, over in Italy, Tammy Abraham played in all 38 Serie A games for Roma and scored eight goals…

Of all the strikers Newcastle fans could have been dreaming of, the ones on BBC Sport have seemingly selected an ideal signing who isn’t as good as the current options.

Is this really just clueless NUFC fans, or BBC Sport having a laugh, or is it Mackem infiltrators, we should be told.

