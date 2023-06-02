Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – After Newcastle United supporters named best away fans

On Thursday, BBC Sport ran a feature looking at who are the best away fans in the Premier League?

They asked a supporter of each of the 20 Premier League clubs, who had been the best away fans to visit their stadium.

There was a clear reluctance from some of the fans questioned to give any other Premier League fanbase any credit, with some going for European visitors, lower league in the cups, or indeed not making any choice. There were six who didn’t / wouldn’t choose a Premier League visiting fanbase, these were Villa, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Man U and West Ham.

Anyway, Newcastle United fans proved the most popular (Chosen by Brentford, Leeds, Leicester, Forest), followed by Leeds United fans (Chosen by Bournemouth, Newcastle, Wolves).

Everton fans were the other ones to get plenty of attention BUT not for the best of reasons…

Mike Richards of ‘Unholy Trinity’ was the Everton fan giving the answers to BBC Sport and he declared ‘Best away fans: Everton fans when we travel. There is a lot of false noise around certain sides and their great away following. Don’t think any shone at Goodison Park, so we will take that award.’

The subject of ‘best away fans’ has attracted plenty of interest from the BBC Sport neutrals, with Newcastle United and Everton getting most attention in the comments:

‘Had the privilege of watching Newcastle visit Oxford United twice in recent years.

Great fans. Incredibly passionate. Never stop singing Very friendly. Travel in big numbers.

Probably best fans I’ve ever seen.’

‘Newcastle fans. As they have to travel more to watch their matches.

Even more travelling next season as their in the Champions league.’

‘There are 3 clubs I always think about in terms of good support: West Ham, Newcastle and Everton. Sunderland also deserve a mention though the Geordies wont like that.’

‘Everton fan voting for themselves.

Just sums up that abysmal club.’

‘Everton giving the ‘best way fans’ award to themselves – just about sums up their current plight! #delusional’

‘I know I’m an Everton fan and I’m very embarrased. We are all not that delusional I can assure you.’

‘Everton fans voted themselves as best away fans. This is why nobody likes you.’

‘Everton fans seem pretty smug here. Pity they didn’t go down.’

‘Everton delusional and disliked as always. Muppets.’

‘Mike Richards Unholy Trinity……… You have just made us the laughing stock on this forum.Voting for us makes us look ridiculous.No wonder the rest of the Premiership hate us.I can assure everyone NOT ALL EVERTONIANS are as delusional as this guy!!’

‘Worst are Chelsea fans, best probably Newcastle.’

‘As Forest fan, best I personally heard were Newcastle….the worse were Southampton (understandable) and Liverpool (not understandable).

Newcastle fans’ passion is above the norm – and that’s after 53 years without winning major Silverware!’

‘You expect Leeds and Newcastle to rank highly, as they are both gobby lots…’

‘Newcastle best fans in the county turn up and are loud top fans loyal.’

‘I no longer live in the UK, but when I was a Fulham regular, the Newcastle fans were easily the best – massive vocal support, and friendly irrespective of the result.’

‘Interesting that Newcastle United fans won so many accolades and they are thoroughly deserved. Great working class fan base with an illustrious past that trophy wise ended back in 1969. Should be every footie fans second team, unlike the clown TV pundit that said it was Liverpool!’

‘Surely it must be Newcastle fans…..surfing to each away game on a wave of Saudi sportswashing.’

‘Newcastle and Leeds best away fans.’

