Anthony Gordon called up by England for Under 21 Euros finals

England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley has named his 23 player squad for this summer’s European Championship finals, with Anthony Gordon included.

The Newcastle United winger taking part in a tournament that takes place in Georgia and Romania between Wednesday 21 June and Saturday 8 July.

There are 16 countries in total at the finals, divided into four groups of four.

England have been drawn alongside Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in Group C.

England travel to their base in Kobuleti, Georgia later this week and begin their campaign June 22.

The four group winners and four runner-ups go into the quarter-finals.

England’s three group matches to be played as follows:

England v Czech Republic – Thursday 22 June

England v Israel – Sunday 25 June

England v Germany – Wednesday 28 June

England Under 21 squad for 2023 European Under-21 Championship:

Goalkeepers:

Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders:

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards:

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

