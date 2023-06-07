Opinion

Answering the big Newcastle United questions – NUFC supporter and his 12 year old son

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Greg Mc Peake and his 12 year old son, Chuks McPeake:

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

Greg

Well, if anyone has read my articles, they will know I work with youngsters in a very deprived part of South East London.

Working in Education for years, supporting Newcastle United and surrounded by Arsenal, Chelsea and Man U supporting kids (The Mag Editor described them as my tormentors) I have had some interesting conversations, shall we say.

Well after qualifying for the Champions League I now have lads shouting “Mister Mac Champions League” and then wanting to fist bump me followed by “yeeessss Newcastle”

Chuks

I don’t remember. I can barely remember 2021

Difficult to tell judging online. What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

Greg

I am massively disappointed by how many non-Newcastle supporters just read the media and buy their line that the Saudis have unlimited money that is buying success at Newcastle.

My work colleagues are meant to be intelligent folk. I am tired by the number of people I have tried to put right but to no avail.

“It’s amazing what money can do.”

Yet before the takeover we were a laughing stock, with smug clueless Man U, Liverpool and Chelsea aligned people (refuse to call them supporters) telling me how great “their” clubs were.

Chuks

My friends still make fun of me and I don’t blame them.

But one of my friends is a Chelsea fan and I take the mick out of him now.

Plus, Arsenal bottled it and lots of my friends are Arsenal, so I take the mick out of them obviously.

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

Greg

Half and half scarves sums it up for me.

The age of the terracing and paying in to away games has long gone. The Chelsea old boys I know loved the seventies and eighties but know it is nothing to the success of the Abramovich years.

As the club grows, I hope the hardcore fan base is not forgotten. I think West Ham described their hardcore fans as legacy supporters. I found that absolutely despicable when I read it, then found myself drinking with a West Ham supporter wearing a West Ham T Shirt that said Legacy Supporter (still going to games at an athletics stadium though and very unhappy).

Chuks

Just because we have a bit of money now people think they can support us.

If you look at the 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Greg

Disappointing – Would be not reaching another cup final. And not building on last season.

Satisfactory – Would be a decent Champions League run and another cup final.

Good – Would be a domestic trophy, all the rest is irrelevant when you have waited so long for a trophy.

Outstanding – Would be a good run at the Champions League and the Premier League and winning a Cup (any cup but the FA Cup is a bit special).

Chuks

Disappointing – Not getting Champions League again.

Satisfactory – Getting out of the Champions League group stage.

Good – Getting top four spot.

Outstanding – Winning any trophy, my dad has too high hopes!

The five current players, in order, who you would love to stay injury free and available for the whole 2023/24 season?

Greg

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Guimareas, Isak.

For all the obvious reasons the spine of our team last season.

Chuks

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Guimareas, Isak.

These are the most impactful players for us. “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles” – Ferguson

Signings that you believe could be possible now, that wouldn’t have been if not finishing top four and able to offer Champions League football?

Greg

Good question and I would suggest that players who fit our purchase profile and would have been on the radar of the top English and European clubs, will now be in our reach as Champions League is such a pull. I’ll let Chuks name names.

Chuks

Tierney from Arsenal because he would get Champions League game time not guaranteed at Arsenal.

Ngolo Kante because he is out of contract.

James Maddison, like Tierney, will get game time.

Think about Kalvin Phillips, how many games has he played for City.

Five stand out (for whatever reasons) NUFC goals in the 2022/23 season and put them in order please?

Greg

It is always an amazing moment to see any goal scored in real life and having only been to a handful of games this season, all the goals are that much more sweeter.

Fifth – The first Isak goal against Forest (I was watching the game with my Forest mate )

Fourth – Schar against Forest. First game of the season right in front of us and the Forest supporters who were partying at being back in the Premier League. What a goal from a centre half who couldn’t get in the team under Bruce.

Third – Has to be Miggy at Fulham. Sat on our hands as we were in hospitality. Everyone knew who we were after that goal.

Second – Isak and his amazing run and gift to Murphy, still can’t believe what I saw.

First – The Murphy goal against Spurs. The look on his face summed up what all of us have experienced this season. What a goal, what a season and what a win.

Chuks

Fifth – Isak against Liverpool because it was his first goal and a new era.

Fourth – Isak with the finesse shot against Brentford.

Third – Almiron against Villa (the curler).

Second – Almiron’s volley against Fulham, don’t have to write anything about that goal, people know how good it was.

First – Jacob Murphy against Spurs because he didn’t think he was going to score it.

