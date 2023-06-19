Opinion

Another level of frustration for Sven Botman

Sven Botman cut a very frustrated figure on Sunday.

The Newcastle United central defender was outstanding last season and for so many people, an easy pick when selecting any top Premier League eleven of the season.

Despite that, Ronald Koeman still refusing to give him any international minutes.

Sunday proving yet another defensive disaster for Ronald Koeman and his team, 2-0 down inside 20 minutes and booed off at half-time by their fans, with Holland hosting this Nations League play-off.

Ronald Koeman looking a disastrous appointment for Holland. Louis van Gaal stepped down after the Qatar World Cup, Holland unlucky to bow out on penalties against eventual winners Argentina, before that game, Holland had been unbeaten in their last 19 matches, winning fourteen and drawing five.

Ronald Koeman has now been in charge for four games and if you leave aside the gift of a 3-0 win over Gibraltar, the other three games have now seen three defeats, conceding four to France, four to Croatia on Wednesday and now three to Italy.

It was widely thought that after a feeble defensive performance and conceding four to Croatia on Wednesday, Koeman would finally give Sven Botman his chance.

However, on Sunday he instead stuck again with 22 year old Lutsharel Geertruida (a year younger than the Newcastle defender) who in only his second start for his country had seen Croatia score those four goals. Paired with van Dijk again, the Feyenoord defender was dragged off at half-time with the Dutch 2-0 down and the fans booing off Koeman and his side. Yet still Ronald Koeman refused to give Sven Botman any minutes.

Instead he brought on former Newcastle midfielder Gini Wijnaldum in place of Geertruida.

Bergwijn did pull a goal back on 68 minutes but Chiesa restored the Italians two goal advantage only four minutes later. Wijnaldum did score in the dying seconds but a 3-2 defeat flattered Koeman and his team.

Ronald Koeman is now under real pressure after such a disastrous start, in terms of both results and team selection.

Netherlands return to action with two Euro 2024 qualiers in September at home to Greece and then away against Republic of Ireland. Quite astonishing if Koeman continues to completely ignore the quality offered by Sven Botman, one of the rising stars of the Premier League.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

