Ange Postecoglou confirmed – Tottenham official announcement

Ange Postecoglou has now been confirmed.

A Tottenham official announcement on Tuesday morning revealing the news.

Newcastle United fans and other neutrals looking on, as Spurs make their latest desperate move.

Currently competing with Chelsea for the accolade of London’s most shambolic club, Ange Postecoglou the eighth permanent or temporary boss that Tottenham have had these past four years.

Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason (Caretaker), Nuno, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini (Acting), Ryan Mason (Acting) and now Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham ended up eighth in the Premier League, with no European football, eleven points behind Newcastle United.

Official Tottenham announcement – 6 June 2023

‘Appointment of Ange Postecoglou as Head Coach

Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach. Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join us on 1 July on a four-year contract.

Daniel Levy, Chairman: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

A former Australia national team player, Ange managed at South Melbourne, winning the National Soccer League twice and the Oceania Club Championship. He then led the Australian national Under-17s and Under 20s before moving on to managing in the A-League, winning the Premiership in 2011 and the Championship Grand Finals in 2011 and 2012 with Brisbane Roar, becoming the first coach to win consecutive A-League Championship titles. He then became Australian senior national team manager from 2013 to 2017, taking the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and securing qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He won the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019 and joins us from Celtic where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2021/22 and delivered the treble, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2022/23.

We shall confirm Ange’s coaching staff in due course.’

