Opinion

Amazon Prime announce the two 2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League matches they will show live

Amazon Prime have revealed which two Newcastle United Premier League matches they will be showing live in the 2023/24 season.

This follows the release of the Premier League fixtures at 9am on Thursday 15 June.

Each season Amazon Prime have two complete rounds of Premier League fixtures that they have the UK broadcasting rights to.

This time it is the midweek programme of games around Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 December, plus the Boxing Day programme of Premier League matches.

As you can see from the fixture list below, that means Newcastle United’s away match at Everton and the home game v Forest will be shown by Amazon Prime.

August

12 Aston Villa (h) Live on Sky Sports 5.30pm

19 Manchester City (a)

26 Liverpool (h)

September

2 Brighton (a)

16 Brentford (h)

19 or 20 Champions League group match

23 Sheffield United (a)

30 Burnley (h)

October

3 or 4 Champions League group match

7 West Ham (a)

21 Crystal Palace (h)

24 or 25 Champions League group match

28 Wolves (a)

November

4 Arsenal (h)

7 or 8 Champions League group match

11 Bournemouth (a)

25 Chelsea (h)

28 or 29 Champions League group match

December

2 Manchester United (h)

5 Everton (a) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

9 Spurs (a)

12 or 13 Champions League group match

16 Fulham (h)

23 Luton Town (a)

26 Nottingham Forest (h) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

30 Liverpool (a)

January

13 Manchester City (h) (Half the PL matches this weekend will move to following weekend of 20 Jan, for PL winter break)

30 Aston Villa (a)

February

3 Luton Town (h)

10 Nottingham Forest (a)

17 Bournemouth (h)

24 Arsenal (a)

March

2 Wolves (h)

9 Chelsea (a)

16 Crystal Palace (a)

30 West Ham (h)

April

3 Everton (h)

6 Fulham (a)

13 Spurs (h)

20 Manchester United (a)

27 Sheffield United (h)

May

4 Burnley (a)

11 Brighton (h)

19 Brentford (a)

(The 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League to be played:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024)

