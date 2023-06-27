News

Alan Shearer loving this bid for Harry Kane on Tuesday – Record saver?

Harry Kane has just enjoyed another great season.

Despite Tottenham falling away and not even qualifying for any European competition, never mind the Champions League.

Harry Kane still managing 30 Premier League goals this 2022/23 season, only Erling Haaland (36) scoring more.

Harry Kane has scored more goals for a single club, in the Premier League era, than any other player.

However, despite moving up three places this season in the overall list (see below), the Spurs forward is still behind Alan Shearer, the striker still without equal in the Premier League era.

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

213 Harry Kane (Will turn 30 on 28 July 2023 and currently playing for Tottenham)

208 Wayne Rooney (Retired)

187 Andrew Cole (Retired)

184 Sergio Agüero (Retired)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Retired)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

139 Mohamed Salah (Aged 31 and playing for Liverpool)

136 Jamie Vardy (Aged 36 and playing for Leicester)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

121 Romelu Lukaku ( Aged 30 and playing for Inter Milan in Serie A)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 16 who have already retired.

Only three of the top twenty were still playing Premier League football last season and only one is any kind of threat to Alan Shearer. Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah not going to be catching him.

Only Harry Kane carries any threat, as things stand.

He is now 29 (30 next month) and 47 goals behind. At this rate, if Harry Kane stays fit, it is fair to assume he will catch and pass Alan Shearer in total numbers of goals scored (although the reality is that Alan Shearer should be 70 goals ahead, as he scored 23 top tier goals before the rebranding of the English top league. They don’t count as ‘Premier League’ goals when it comes to the PL record.

However, Tuesday has brought an exclusive from the usually very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic:

“Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

“Bayern written offer to Tottenham for 29 year old striker worth €70m (approx £60m) + add-ons.

“England captain has 1 year left of existing Spurs contract.”

Very interesting to see what happens, as whilst Bayern surely won’t be successful with such a low offer, Tottenham will be selling, as I can’t see any chance of Harry Kane signing a new contract. The situation complicated by the fact that overseas clubs such as Bayern Munich, know fine well that Tottenham (as well as Alan Shearer!) would far rather Harry Kane went to a club abroad, rather than selling to another Premier League club.

