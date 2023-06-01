News

Alan Shearer explains what is missing at Newcastle United ahead of the 2023/24 season

Alan Shearer has been talking about his football club.

The one he has supported all of his life and played a decade of football for, creating so many memorable moments to look back on.

Alan Shearer declaring ‘an unbelievable season’ that all Newcastle United fans have just enjoyed.

The NUFC legend saying Eddie Howe and his staff have been ‘incredible’ in the job they have done.

However, despite entertaining football, a top four finish and qualifying for the Champions League, Alan Shearer saying there is still one thing that is missing for sure.

The former number nine declaring ‘What’s next for Newcastle is to go and win a trophy… because that’s what is missing.’

Alan Shearer will turn 53 in August and he has never seen Newcastle United win anything.

Hopefully that statistic will be changing very soon, for both Shearer and so many others in the NUFC fanbase.

Alan Shearer speaking to William Hill:

“Newcastle have had an unbelievable season.

“The job that Eddie Howe and his staff have done has just been incredible and they deserve it.

“They have played some great football, they’ve been tough, hard to beat, but they’ve been entertaining and they’ve got St James’ Park rocking again, so long may that continue.

“Next season will be a tough one but it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer in terms of who they are going to get rid of and bring in, and how much they are going to spend.

“What’s next for Newcastle is to go and win a trophy.

“They nearly did it this year, it was great to be back at Wembley, but what happened [losing to Manchester United in the League Cup final] was obviously disappointing so winning a trophy is what’s next because that’s what is missing.”

